KCON:TACT- When and where to watch, and who's part of the lineup

KCON is back! The world’s largest virtual K-Culture festival has returned with its fourth installment, KCON:TACT, an online concert and festival. KCON:TACT 4 U, just like KCON:TACT 3, will be based on a 'World Tour' concept.

KCON:TACT 4 U will be held in June! While you wait, don't forget to check the schedule of major events for May!

* The schedule is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances.

What is KCON and KCON:TACT?

KCON is the world’s largest fan celebration of Korean culture and music. The first KCON was held in Los Angeles in 2012 and in the following years has expanded to New York, Tokyo, Bangkok, Abu Dhabi and many more places.

KCON includes everything from star-studded concerts and engaging panels to informative expos full of innovative products.

Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, KCON has created KCON:TACT. The world’s first-ever online K-Culture Festival, KCON:TACT, was announced in June 2020. The fourth installment of KCON:TACT is only a few days away.

"KCON has expanded into the virtual world with ‘KCON:TACT’, and we are happy to announce the 4th edition of ‘KCON:TACT’. ‘KCON:TACT 4 U’ will be where artists and fans can come together." ~Kim HyunSoo, General Manager, Live Entertainment at CJ ENM.

When and where can you watch KCON:TACT 4 U?

Taking place from 19th to 27th June, KCON:TACT 4 U will last nine days. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased on the KCON website. Prices range from $19.99 USD to $44.99 USD, depending on the package and the phone's operating system.

KCON:TACT 4 U Timetable!

REPLAY is available to KCON official's

KCON:TACT PLUS and KCON:TACT PREMIUM members.

This timetable is for YouTube.

Please check out the announcements of the other streaming platforms

This timetable is for YouTube.

Please check out the announcements of the other streaming platforms

for their respective timetables.

The event will be live streamed via KCON official and Mnet K-POP YouTube channels for members only.

Who are part of KCON:TACT 4 U’s line-up?

The first line up includes BTOB, Golden Child, HIGHLIGHT, iKON, ONEUS, ONF, SF9 and Weki Meki.

The second line-up was announced on May 20th and includes ASTRO, HA SUNGWOON, ITZY, JO1, PENTAGON, StrayKids, VERIVERY and Weeekly.

Announced on May 25th, the third lineup hadA.C.E, CNBLUE, EVERGLOW, formis_9, LOONA, OH MY GIRL, SEVENTEEN, P1Harmony, THE BOYZ and TO1.

KCON:TACT 4 U's day line-up was released on Wednesday, May 26th.

Here's the DAILY LINEUP for KCON:TACT 4 U!



Let us know what days you're excited for! 🙌

KCON:TACT 4 U has also opened applications for fans to talk to their favorite groups and soloists.

As of now only SEVENTEEN, JO1, ASTRO, HIGHLIGHT and iKON fan zone applications have been opened.