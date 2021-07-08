What does ARMY mean? BTS fans take over Twitter trending to celebrate ARMY Day

As the new day approaches in South Korea, ARMYs trend #HappyBirthdayToARMY in order to celebrate a special occasion; the day the fandom was officially established. July 8, 2021 marks ARMY's 8th anniversary of existence.

BTS debuted in 2013, with their single "No More Dream." While the 7-member boy band remained under the radar at the beginning of their career, they blew up in 2015 with their album trilogy "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life."

Since then, BTS has been on a steady curve upwards; from hosting a fanmeet with 32 attendees, to hosting a fanmeet packed with ARMYs in the Olympic Gymnastics Area in Seoul, the boy-band have always made their appreciation towards their fans evident.

What does ARMY mean? The story behind the name

The name ARMY was declared as BTS' official fandom name on July 9th, 2013 - around a month after BTS' debut. The name stands for "Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth." While the name may confuse people at first, it stands in line with the original meaning of BTS, before it was given its new meaning of "Beyond the Scene."

The full form of BTS is "Bangtan Sonyeondan," literally translated to "Bulletproof Boy Scouts" in English. To quote a previously stated explanation, they are "Bulletproof" as "It's protection against the bias and negative criticisms of teenagers, and also righteously protecting (BTS') music."

In the same way, ARMY or A.R.M.Y, is stated to be something that BTS needs, in the way that an "ARMY" sticks with their "Leader."

ARMYs take over Twitter to celebrate the momentous occasion

The moment midnight arrived in BTS' home country of South Korea, fans rushed to Twitter to post heart-felt messages and memes alike.

To the MOST IMPACTFUL Fandom in the WORLD 🙌🏼



HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARMY 🥳🎂#HappyBirthdayToARMY 💜 pic.twitter.com/Vq4XZ0mUEO — WhatchaGot2Say⁷ 🧈 BTS Reactions (@WhatchaGot2Say) July 8, 2021

"I'm so grateful for them. I want to greet you guys as much as I want. I would've climbed up the wall, give them high fives & a hug, signed my autograph. I would have done it if I could.."



That's how ARMY always make @BTS_twt feel all sorts of emotions 🥺💜#HappyBirthdayToARMY pic.twitter.com/f65Q5oo4x5 — cestlavie_90💜⁷🧈 (@90_cestlavie) July 8, 2021

Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth ! 8 years down, forever to go 💜#HappyBirthdayToARMY @BTS_twt



pic.twitter.com/IBUPxvuPYc — Hęënã ⁷ (@Jm5Jk7Kh1) July 8, 2021

Thank you for giving us our magic shop 💜

We are here to walk together to our forever with you @BTS_twt 🥰💜#HBD_TO_ARMY #HappyBirthdayToArmypic.twitter.com/LO6xmFYZPt — Uth⁷ 🧈💜 (@VantaesMoonchld) July 8, 2021

HAPPY ARMY DAY! 💜 let’s stay in our magic shop with bangtan and let’s open our box on 2039 together <3 #HBD_TO_ARMY#HappyBirthdayToARMY #OurBorahaeDaypic.twitter.com/amanTOEGAZ — ًac ⁷ daddeh | PTD 💃🏻 (@vminggukx) July 8, 2021

remember when all armys on wembley stadium surprised bts by singing young forever and our boys is crying pls bts reaction was so precious this made me goosebumps most memorable for ARMYs and BTS 🥺💜#HBD_TO_ARMY#HappyBirthdayToARMY #OurBorahaeDay pic.twitter.com/kVcE6Jlzz3 — jeya⁷ 🌟 ᴾᵀᴰ (@sunnyztaee) July 8, 2021

“You are ours! You all belong to us! You belong to BTS!” yes we are yours and will be yours only💜#HBD_TO_ARMY #HappyBirthdayToArmy #HAPPY_ARMY_DAYpic.twitter.com/hYq8LTIO0G — Wei⁷🍁 || Semi ia (@SuItryJimin) July 8, 2021

The "ARMY" symbol combined with the "BANGTAN" symbol will create a Bulletproof Shield.



whenever these two come together, they are a powerful force.#HappyBirthdayToARMY pic.twitter.com/WtMWVv2XhK — keep strugglin⁷ (@keepstrugglin_) July 8, 2021

Happy birthday to dearest best supporter for seven boys, ARMY💖 Lets keep shine together brightly together with @BTS_twt#HappyBirthdayToARMY #HBD_TO_ARMY #HappyARMYDay — keci⁷⁺¹ | #PermissionToDance🧈 (kinda ia) (@likechizu) July 8, 2021

To commemorate the day, BTS' official Twitter account dropped the link to a fan-dedicated "playlist," where each member of the group takes turns performing one of their solo songs.

Fans are delighted at the surprise, and without a doubt, many more are to come throughout the day as a gift to the ARMYs who have supported the band through thick and thin.

