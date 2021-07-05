BTS take over Twitter trends after announcing their participation in a Louis Vuitton show

K-pop boy-band BTS have just announced their participation in the Louis Vuitton show in Seoul. This will mark the very first time the group has taken part in an official fashion show.

In April 2021, Louis Vuitton announced their decision to sign BTS on to their team as official House Ambassadors. “I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today,” stated Virgil Abloh, a director at the brand. Upon hearing the news, fans eagerly waited for whispers of any Louis Vuitton X BTS events that would be held. Luckily for them, the day has arrived.

#LVMenFW21: BTS fans can't contain their excitement

Not only is Louis Vuitton an extremely reputed company internationally, but with BTS being a worldwide sensation in the music industry, the joining of the two is bound to come with a lot of enthusiasm and anticipation.

We are excited to be part of the upcoming #LouisVuitton show in Seoul!

💜 this tweet to set a reminder to watch on July 7th at 7pm (KST).

#BTS #방탄소년단 #LVMenFW21 pic.twitter.com/mZggkzaG0o — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) July 5, 2021

Fans were so excited that the phrase "What the Hell" hit the trending page of Twitter almost immediately, along with the phrases "BTS MODELS," "MODEL PARK JIMIN," "where's my invitation," äs well as "RUNWAY DEBUT. BTS-related trends have momentarily run over Twitter.

The hashtag "#LVMenFW21" is currently trending #1 worldwide, after a quick mention from the official BTS account.

These were some of the things fans had to say about the announcement:

WHAT THE HELL BTS MODELS ON @LouisVuitton fashion show!!????? it is what it means ???? we are getting BTS rampaging the ramp ?? what is happening!!??? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oLfNiGQlzn — TimTim🐹 (@cinamonbangtan) July 5, 2021

We are getting the part 2 of this runway on July 7 th #LVMenFW21pic.twitter.com/PguKmpPAV4 — Janee⁷ THREAD 📌 (@Kookmusicz) July 5, 2021

BTS runaway on Butter bgm " hot like summer , I'm making you sweat like that" pic.twitter.com/ah4dy5JnUO — Nicolle⁷ (@EgosShadow7) July 5, 2021

he literally turns everything he walks on into a runway hhhhhhhhh im so excited for runway model park jimin 😭 pic.twitter.com/aXnJmMU4YF — frans⁷🍀 (@etherealmintae) July 5, 2021

i'm not kidding but someone definitely is. what is this?? WHAT THE FUCK AM I SUPPOSED TO DO??? WHY DOES JUNGKOOK LOOK THIS BIG?? WHAT THE HELL. pic.twitter.com/zgHhslddHf — glosssy⁷ (@glosssybts) July 5, 2021

My Armys besties If I get an invitation, I will give up my sweet cravings 🔪🧁🍮🍩🍪🍦🍧🍨🎂🍰🥞🥨🍡🍫🍬🍭 😅 — BTS Live Streaming Links #PermissionToDance (@BTSLiveStreamin) July 5, 2021

the way bts rlly got LV to sign them up as a whole group as one of the many rare occassions of a group to ever got this deal and now they- LV themselves rlly moved their upcoming show to seoul just so bts can physically join & participate on the runaway itself LIKE?????? — JK 🍑 (@_PR0D97) July 5, 2021

BTS billboards spotted in the wild, and fans capture the moment

Many BTS fans have begun sharing pictures and videos of Louis Vuitton advertisements featuring members of the group, teasing the upcoming fashion show.

#LouisVuitton × BTS digital screen near Bongeunsa Station, Seoul | Jimin cut



Model Park Jimin ready for his runway debut#LVMenFW21 pic.twitter.com/1enYaIrzZv — JIMIN DATA (@PJM_data) July 5, 2021

JUST IMAGINE THIS AD POPPING UP OUT OF THE BLUE- I WOULD FAINT FR😭#BTS #LVMenFW21pic.twitter.com/6710oTk8kd — Nij⁷ ᴾᵀᴰ📚 (@Jinieseokim) July 5, 2021

[VIDEO] Model Kim Taehyung showing it out for #LVMenFW21 pic.twitter.com/uTFtAvjjiY — TTP (SLOW) (@thetaeprint) July 5, 2021

#LVMenFW21 is currently trending #1 Worldwide with Taehyung on the thumbnail of @LouisVuitton x BTS ad plus the ad was being shown at Coex SM Town / K-Pop Square and the InterContinental Seoul Parnas 😊 pic.twitter.com/XZOqlpXyLf — elysha 💜 | KIM TAEHYUNG (@myonlyTAEger) July 5, 2021

Before Louis Vuitton, BTS has modeled for several well-known brands, such as Puma, Hyundai, Baskin Robbins, FILA, and McDonald's. However, the prospect of BTS working with an esteemed luxury brand like Louis Vuitton, with the group having the opportunity to walk the runway for the first time, is one reason the news has caused fans worldwide to react the way they have.

The much-awaited Louis Vuitton show will take place in Seoul on the 7th of July at 3:30 PM (IST).

