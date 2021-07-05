BTS take over Twitter trends after announcing their participation in a Louis Vuitton show

K-pop boy-band BTS have just announced their participation in the Louis Vuitton show in Seoul. This will mark the very first time the group has taken part in an official fashion show.
In April 2021, Louis Vuitton announced their decision to sign BTS on to their team as official House Ambassadors. “I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today,” stated Virgil Abloh, a director at the brand. Upon hearing the news, fans eagerly waited for whispers of any Louis Vuitton X BTS events that would be held. Luckily for them, the day has arrived.
#LVMenFW21: BTS fans can't contain their excitement
Not only is Louis Vuitton an extremely reputed company internationally, but with BTS being a worldwide sensation in the music industry, the joining of the two is bound to come with a lot of enthusiasm and anticipation.
Fans were so excited that the phrase "What the Hell" hit the trending page of Twitter almost immediately, along with the phrases "BTS MODELS," "MODEL PARK JIMIN," "where's my invitation," äs well as "RUNWAY DEBUT. BTS-related trends have momentarily run over Twitter.
The hashtag "#LVMenFW21" is currently trending #1 worldwide, after a quick mention from the official BTS account.
BTS billboards spotted in the wild, and fans capture the moment
Many BTS fans have begun sharing pictures and videos of Louis Vuitton advertisements featuring members of the group, teasing the upcoming fashion show.
Before Louis Vuitton, BTS has modeled for several well-known brands, such as Puma, Hyundai, Baskin Robbins, FILA, and McDonald's. However, the prospect of BTS working with an esteemed luxury brand like Louis Vuitton, with the group having the opportunity to walk the runway for the first time, is one reason the news has caused fans worldwide to react the way they have.
The much-awaited Louis Vuitton show will take place in Seoul on the 7th of July at 3:30 PM (IST).