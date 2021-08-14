Tony Bennett's Net Worth 2021: Exploring legendary singer's fortune as he retires at 95 

American jazz vocalist Tony Bennett is renowned for his iconic 1962 song "I Left My Heart in San Francisco." As per Variety, the singer-songwriter's son Denny announced that:

"Doing concerts now is just too much for him...We don't want him to fall on stage."

He further added:

'We're not worried about him being able to sing. We are worried, from a physical standpoint... about human nature. Tony's 95."

The announcement marks Tony Bennett's last-week concerts at Radio City Music Hall with Lady Gaga his last time singing on stage. News of his retirement comes mere months after the singer's revelation about having Alzheimer's in February. Tony made the announcement in AARP magazine.

What is Tony Bennett's Net Worth in 2021:

According to Celebrity Net Worth.com, Bennett is worth about $200 million. Tony Bennett has won both Grammys and Emmys. For his musical work, the singer has been awarded 20 Grammys. Similarly, he won two Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program in "Tony Bennett: An American Classic (2006)" and in "Tony Bennett Live by Request: A Valentine's Special (1996)."

The retired singer is reported to have sold over 50 million copies of his records throughout the world. The 95-year old is also a World War 2 veteran who served in the army for two years. His first successful record was 1951's "Because of You." His album and song, "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" earned him a Grammy award in 1963 for Best Solo Vocal Performance, Male.

The singer is currently married to Susan Crow, with whom he lives in New York. The singer has four children from previous marriages.

Tony Bennett (95) has a New York apartment in a high-rise located near Central Park. According to Mansion Global, his apartment is filled with art. The apartment gets an excellent view of the New York City skyline and Central Park. The singer also has an art studio in his penthouse apartment where he paints scenes from Central Park.

Tony's partnership with pop-icon Lady Gaga has also been fruitful because of concert ticket sales. His percentage from these also boosted his net worth on a larger scale of things.

