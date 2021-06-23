What is Britney Spears' net worth? All about pop star's fortune as she gears up for conservatorship battle with father

Britney Spears is all set to appear in court to address her long battle of conservatorship with father James "Jamie" Parnell Spears. The singer was first placed under the conservatorship 13 years ago, allowing her father to control her finances and life choices.

Following several years of pleas for freedom from the conservatorship, the pop icon's lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, announced in April that the American is ready to speak in court.

This also marks the singer's first court appearance in two years.

The court appointed a care professional, Jodi Montgomery, to look after the singer's life choices, including her medical treatment. Britney Spears also expressed her desire to altogether remove her father from the conservatorship.

Although the court appointed a private trust firm to manage Britney's finances alongside Jamie, the request for her father's removal was not granted.

What is Britney Spears' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Britney Spears has an approximate net worth of $70 million. The "Princess of Pop" is one of the best-selling music artists in the world.

Her debut single, "Baby One More Time," sold nearly 500,000 copies on the first day itself. The singer-songwriter went on to have almost 100 million records sold worldwide.

With several chart-topping tracks and albums, Britney Spears was declared the eighth biggest artist in the world by Billboard during the 2000s.

According to Forbes, the Mississippi native was also the highest-paid female music artist in 2002 and 2012. She has headlined nearly ten concerts in her career, with five world tours and more than 200 promotional performances.

The 39-year-old has amassed more than $500 million from her ticket sales.

The "Toxic" hitmaker also had high-profile endorsement deals and launched her perfume brand in 2004. The sales from her venture crossed $1.5 billion in 2012.

Britney Spears was also appointed as a judge for season two of "The X Factor US." With a salary of nearly $15 million per episode, she was reportedly the highest-paid judge on a singing reality show.

Compared to her skyrocketing success and massive earnings, the dancer's current net worth is considered to be potentially low. According to several sources, Britney Spears has already invested millions in her legal struggle with conservatorship.

The legal expenses have resulted in her singer having a much lower net worth than expected. In 2019, Britney Spears canceled part two of her $30 million Las Vegas residency show and announced a hiatus from work.

A look into Britney Spears' conservatorship battle

Following the actress' mental health issues, father Jamie Spears took legal control over her fortune and decisions. According to the conservatorship, he was legally allowed to take care of Britney's finances, estates, medical expenses, and professional deals.

Jamie was also permitted to allow and restrict other people from visiting Britney Spears. Although the conservatorship started on a "temporary" basis, it was further extended through the years until 2019.

Following Jamie's health issues and reports of an alleged physical altercation with Britney's 14-year-old son, he had to partly step down from the conservatorship in 2019. That same year, the pop icon too completed her month-long stay at a mental health facility.

In September 2020, Britney Spear's legal team requested public proceedings of the case. Jamie Spears, who kept the case out of the public for 12 years, opposed the plea. Britney also filed for her father's removal from the conservatorship right after.

Unfortunately, the court dismissed the singer's plea in November 2020. According to reports, Britney's attorney announced that she is "afraid" of her father and will refrain from performing until he is removed from his position.

In December 2020, the conservatorship was once again extended in Jamie's favor until 2021. Meanwhile, Britney's large fanbase started to question the issue and launched the #FreeBritney campaign demanding the pop star's freedom from guardianship.

The issue gained even more prominence after the release of NYT's documentary series, "Framing Britney Spears." Notable celebrities, as well as Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, spoke out against Jamie.

After the commencement of the second hearing, Jamie Spears surprisingly agreed to end the conservatorship. In March this year, Britney's team appealed to give Jodi Montgomery a permanent conservatorship.

The following month, Britney Spears requested to speak directly in court for the time since the case started. As the world watches on at the hearing, the consequences of her latest court appearance remain to be seen.

