Kim Kardashian sued by 7 domestic workers for unpaid wages and mistreatment, angry fans demand accountability 

Kim Kardashian is in hot waters for allegedly mistreating domestic workers who served at her Hidden Hills mansion.

The lawsuit filed by seven former workers of the reality star claims she allegedly did not pay them for overtime, wouldn’t allow rests breaks and is also said to have made minors work over 48 hours a week, thus violating child labor laws.

According to the Los Angeles Times, one plaintiff has claimed that Kim Kardashian allegedly fired a minor’s father for raising concerns.

The seven former workers of Kim’s include Andrew Ramirez, his brother Christopher Ramirez and son Andrew Ramirez Jr. The other four workers are Aron Cabrea, Rene Ernesto Flores, Jesse Fernandez and Robert Araiza.

Also Read: Walmart and Kanye West legal battle explained, fans call out rapper for "stealing" logo

The complaint alleges, “Plaintiffs were not paid on regular periods, were not given their required meal and rest breaks, were not provided a means to record all their hours, were not paid all their hours, were not reimbursed for employment expenses, were not paid all their overtime wages, and were not paid their wages upon termination of employment”.

Kim Kardashian’s rep denies the claims

Meanwhile, Page Six reports suggest Kim Kardashian allegedly withheld 10 percent of the employee’s wages and “didn’t forward those sums to the government.”

However, when reached out for comments, Kim Kardashian’s spokesperson reportedly denied the claims against her.

They noted, “These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services. Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff.”

Another source close to Kim said the reality start “does not have a history of not paying her bills on time — never has and never will.” They further added that she “takes a lot of pride in paying people on time for their work”, therefore, the current lawsuit has nothing to do with her as the workers are “suing the wrong person."

Also Read: Kim Kardashian lashes out at critics after daughter North West's art goes viral

Twitter wants Kim Kardashian to take responsibility

Twitter users were quick to take to the platform to express their opinion about the latest controversy Kim has been embroiled in. Here’s how some of them have reacted.

Shame on @KimKardashian for passing this lawsuit off. This type of thinking is exactly why these people are treated as disposable. I’m guessing she’s not becoming a labor attorney 🙄 #KimKardashian — Kristy (@kristyyounger) May 26, 2021

I hope that lawsuit takes millions from you @KimKardashian — notfloor (@notfloor) May 26, 2021

‘Why do rich people do this?’: Staff says Kim Kardashian withheld wages in new lawsuit https://t.co/l34k6Ffpqh #SmartNews — Janice Jhana Elks🇺🇸 (@OMAHAGEMGIRL) May 26, 2021

Kim Kardashian says she's 'not responsible' for labor disputes in lawsuit against her https://t.co/c6wHbqI7ol This is a good time to study law again in your drawers! — Candi O. Belle (@1SGDr) May 26, 2021

Love how she’s not addressing the lawsuit about her not treating her workers right lol — Malacki (@hellboiki) May 26, 2021

@KimKardashian Even if you were not the direct employer these people worked on your behalf.



Kim Kardashian says she’s ‘not responsible’ for labor disputes in lawsuit against her https://t.co/59KEA6yL9s — James Scott (@Jscott1145) May 26, 2021

Domestic workers for Kim Kardashian West claim in lawsuit they weren't properly paid, given breaks

Workers claim reality TV star short-changed them on overtime hours and legally mandated breaks.



Guess she won't have a nanny much longer either — Donna Montgomery (@d_monty13) May 25, 2021

Domestic workers for Kim Kardashian West claim in lawsuit they weren't properly paid, given breaks https://t.co/GwQIkeF5G0 Just pathetic that these workers were not compensated properly. ~ Maybe it's time to sign a card???? UNION YES!!!!! — Maureen Goldberg (@MaureenColvin) May 25, 2021

Well at least when and if @KimKardashian becomes a "Lawyer", she will be able to defend herself in this lawsuit. Lol #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/yKpBqF1eKH — 🇨🇦 Roxie 🍁 #LeafsForever 💙 #FuckCancer 💔 (@Canadian_mom73) May 25, 2021

Domestic workers for Kim Kardashian West claim in lawsuit they weren't properly paid, given breaks https://t.co/C8kygfOwDK Seems often times the richer they are the cheaper they are! Its not about celebrity loyalty its about we need to pay our bills so respect us! — Dr. Lara PhD/Natural medicine (@skylagurl27hot1) May 25, 2021

Kim is yet to comment on the lawsuit against her. However, going by what the sources have to say, the issue is expected to be resolved within the limits of the employees and the third party agency that was responsible for their pay.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian is single: Twitter blows up with proposals for Kim after she confirms divorce with Kanye West