Kim Kardashian sued by 7 domestic workers for unpaid wages and mistreatment, angry fans demand accountability 

Kim Kardashian is in hot waters for allegedly mistreating domestic workers who served at her Hidden Hills mansion.
The lawsuit filed by seven former workers of the reality star claims she allegedly did not pay them for overtime, wouldn’t allow rests breaks and is also said to have made minors work over 48 hours a week, thus violating child labor laws.
According to the Los Angeles Times, one plaintiff has claimed that Kim Kardashian allegedly fired a minor’s father for raising concerns.
The seven former workers of Kim’s include Andrew Ramirez, his brother Christopher Ramirez and son Andrew Ramirez Jr. The other four workers are Aron Cabrea, Rene Ernesto Flores, Jesse Fernandez and Robert Araiza.
The complaint alleges, “Plaintiffs were not paid on regular periods, were not given their required meal and rest breaks, were not provided a means to record all their hours, were not paid all their hours, were not reimbursed for employment expenses, were not paid all their overtime wages, and were not paid their wages upon termination of employment”.
Kim Kardashian’s rep denies the claims
Meanwhile, Page Six reports suggest Kim Kardashian allegedly withheld 10 percent of the employee’s wages and “didn’t forward those sums to the government.”
However, when reached out for comments, Kim Kardashian’s spokesperson reportedly denied the claims against her.
They noted, “These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services. Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff.”
Another source close to Kim said the reality start “does not have a history of not paying her bills on time — never has and never will.” They further added that she “takes a lot of pride in paying people on time for their work”, therefore, the current lawsuit has nothing to do with her as the workers are “suing the wrong person."
Twitter wants Kim Kardashian to take responsibility
Twitter users were quick to take to the platform to express their opinion about the latest controversy Kim has been embroiled in. Here’s how some of them have reacted.
Kim is yet to comment on the lawsuit against her. However, going by what the sources have to say, the issue is expected to be resolved within the limits of the employees and the third party agency that was responsible for their pay.
