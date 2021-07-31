Top 5 Queens of K-pop 2021: Chung Ha, HyunA, and more

The K-pop industry is ever-so-growing, with new artists and returning artists putting out music every other day. However, there are clearly a few that stand out from the crowd and have what it takes to be called the "Queen of K-pop."

For that purpose, this is a list of the female K-pop artists that are considered queens in the industry.

Disclaimer: This list is purely based on the opinions of the author only, and not a definitive list by any means. It is unranked and numbered for the purpose of organization.

Who is the Queen of K-pop?

1) Chung Ha

chungha is so freaking live. look how she's not only a dancer or performer, but also a real vocalist. and so stable even for this choreo?! pic.twitter.com/34F6rtwRW0 — 𝙘𝙝𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙝𝙖'𝙨 𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙖 ☾ (@squirrish) February 19, 2021

Kim Chungha (or Chungha) is one of the most popular female solo artists in the Kpop industry right now. Her singing, rapping and dancing are all top-notch. Add to that her killer looks and fiery, intense charisma, you've got the whole package.

The 25-year-old began her journey in Produce 101, for which she successfully made it to the final line-up and debuted as an I.O.I. member. After the project group's disbandment, she pursued a career as a soloist and most recently won the Bonsang (Artist of the Year award) in 2020, at "The Fact Music Awards."

2) HyunA

HyunA is a long-term resident of the Kpop industry, and having worked there so long, it's truly a testament to her prowess for still being one of the top artists to date. The singer, rapper and dancer has been through multiple Kpop groups and sub-units, and now operates as a solo artist.

Since her debut in 2007 as a member of Wonder Girls, to her present venture, she has accumulated more than a handful of song-writing and music production credits. She is one of the top rappers in the Kpop industry and has been lauded for her amazing stage presence. Needless to say, she's got it all.

3) Sunmi

miss sunmi saved the whole industry with this pic.twitter.com/2m9EH2K80r — RONI MOVED 📌 (@only1koo) December 25, 2018

Originally a member of JYP Entertainment's Wonder Girls, the 29-year-old idol is now a solo artist under ABYSS Company. After the group disbanded, she released "Gashina," which instantly became a hit due to its iconic choreography, catchy tune and stunning visuals.

Ever since then, it's been nothing but hit after hit for the K-pop artist, with many calling Sunmi's style of music "Sunmi-pop," a mix of Jazz, Pop, EDM and Retro. She's been involved in writing and composing most of her music and is all set to release her new EP 1/6 in the beginning of August.

4) BoA

I think society needs to talk about BoA’s woman choreo again. pic.twitter.com/MN6WaoNWiQ — 🍒🌙☀️🦊🌈🐻🦦 (@taeilsbian) May 11, 2020

BoA is most commonly referred to as the "Queen of K-pop," due to her massive influence in popularizing it outside of South Korea. She is a true veteran of the industry, having debuted in 2000, at the age of 13. She's been praised for her top-notch dancing skills and vocals.

BoA has been credited with bringing Kpop to Japan unanimously. Her Japanese debut album, released in 2002, was at the top of the Oricon charts and a certified million-seller, making her the first Korean artist overall to accomplish those feats. She's recently been cast as a judge for the dance survival-elimination reality show, Street Woman Fighter.

5) Taeyeon

taeyeon’s vocals and the emotions she conveyed in better babe live are truly unmatched pic.twitter.com/Ima2ikwh8y — taeyeon loops (@taeyeonsloop) July 26, 2021

Taeyeon is currently the leader of SM Entertainment's 8-member K-pop girl group Girl's Generation (or SNSD). Not only is the group one of the top girl groups in South Korea, but Taeyeon herself has remained as a top solo artist since her debut EP release in 2015.

The album was instantly a hit, and that same year, she won "Best Female Artist" at the 2015 MAMA show. She has lent her voice to countless numbers of collaborations and sang for many OSTs, including "Into the Unknown," for the South Korean release of "Frozen 2."

