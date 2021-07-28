Top 5 upcoming K-pop releases in August 2021: Release dates, teasers, and more

There is no shortage of K-pop releases every month, so it can understandably be overwhelming for those trying to keep up with the ever-so-high influx of new music. That's why we've prepared a list of the top five upcoming K-pop comebacks for August that you really shouldn't miss.

Disclaimer : This list is unranked and numbered only for the organization.

Don't miss these K-pop records in August

1) Somi

Somi, a solo K-pop artist a part of The Black Label (an associate company of YG Entertainment), will be making her much-anticipated return with her new digital single, "Dumb Dumb."

Her previous release was in 2020, with the single "What You Waiting For." The song peaked on the South Korean Gaon chart at position number 53. The idol used to be a part of the project girl group I.O.I until it ended its term and disbanded.

Release Date: 2nd August 2021, 2:30 p.m. (IST)

Release Type: Solo Comeback, Digital Single

2) Sunmi

One of the most popular South Korean K-pop artists, Sunmi, will be returning near the beginning of August! The 29-year-old idol will release a 6-track mini-album titled "1/6," with the title song "You Can't Sit With Us."

Sunmi previously used to be a part of JYP Entertainment as a member of the K-pop girl group Wonder Girls. After their disbandment in 2017, she signed with ABYSS Company and has released music under the label ever since.

Release Date: 6th August 2021, 2:30 p.m. (IST)

Release Type: Solo Comeback, 3rd Mini-Album

3) Tomorrow X Together

Big Hit Music's boy band Tomorrow X Together (or TXT) are all set to release a repackaged version of their album "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze." The new album will be named "The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape."

Tomorrow X Together is a 5-member K-pop group under Big Hit Music. They debuted in 2019 on the 4th of March with their EP "The Dream Chapter: Star" and lead single "Crown." Their previous album release was on the 31st of May, titled "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze."

Release Date: 17 August 2021

Release Type: Group Comeback, Repackage Album

4) Stray Kids

The 8-member JYP Entertainment K-pop boy group is returning with a brand new album titled "NOEASY." Pre-orders for the album have already begun, and if the trailer is anything to go by, it's sure to rock worlds.

Stray Kids' previous release arrived on the 26th of June, earlier this year. A single for their mixtape project, "Mixtape: Oh," was also released. It was also the first release since Hyujin's return to the group's activities after taking a break due to bullying allegations made in February this year.

Release Date: 23 August 2021

Release Type: Group Comeback, 2nd Studio Album

5) Got7's Jay B

H1GHR Music artist Jay B is once again releasing new music near the tail-end of August. It will mark his 1st mini-album release since debuting as a solo artist. He had previously released "Switch It Up," his first official release since joining H1GHR, with Sokodomo as a featured artist.

The K-pop idol turned R&B/hip-hop soloist switched it up after him, and the other Got7 members decided not to renew their contracts with JYP Entertainment. The 7-member group remains under one name but is currently focusing on solo activities with their respective agencies.

Release Date: 26 August 2021

Release Type: Solo Comeback, 1st Mini-album

