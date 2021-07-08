Fans hope for a Taehyun X Zayn Malik collaboration after the TXT member's cover wins hearts online

TV's Taehyun fans were left swooning from his skills after the K-POP boy band member released a vocal cover of Zayn Malik's "Let Me."

The 7-member boy group was formed under BigHit Music (at the time known as BigHit Entertainment) in 2019. As this was the first group the label was debuting after BTS, many anticipated the debut of the group, wondering if they would live up to BTS' legacy.

Today, the group holds the record for the highest-charting debut album released by a male K-POP group, and they are also the second fastest K-POP group to make an appearance on the Billboard Emerging Artist chart. Out of the 60 nominations they've received, they've won 23 awards and were featured on People's "Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark on the Music Landscape in 2021" list.

TXT's Taehyun leaves fans floored with perfect rendition of Zayn Malik's "Let Me"

Taehyun's cover of Zayn Malik's "Let Me" was released on the 8th of July, on TXT's official YouTube channel. He recorded the background vocals himself and also engineered the song on his own, under his studio room, Music Island.

Taehyun previously covered "Over and Over Again" by Nathan Sykes in April 2019. Nathan had given him a shout-out on his Twitter account, inviting the 19 year-old to come sing with him when he got a chance. Taehyun replied to him with gratitude.

Thank you so much for listening. I'd love to sing with you when I get a chance : ) — TOMORROW X TOGETHER (@TXT_members) April 9, 2019

Taehyun has previously mentioned that he looks up to Zayn Malik as an artist, often practicing his music while still a trainee before his debut with TXT. So when he released his cover of "Let Me", fans were excited to see Taehyun's growth as an artist.

The second the cover was released, fans inadvertently trended his name while showing him their love and support - many even calling on Zayn Malik to collab with the boy-band member.

taehyun doing more icarus falls promo than zayn pic.twitter.com/N4MUv6Osxn — ned ♥︎ THEO (@zuphorias) July 8, 2021

Taehyun and Zayn harmonizing .... just imagine if they collab ?pic.twitter.com/D9kzS8Kndl — annika (@TXTLABELS) July 8, 2021

NO BUT I NEVER EXPECT KANG TAEHYUN TO COVER A ZAYN MALIK SONG?!???! IM EVAPORATING, BYE-pic.twitter.com/MIztXbT339 — amanda🍀 | san birth month (@httpsamhwang) July 8, 2021

omg taehyun covered a zayn song ! i love you so much! your voice is so beautiful it always give me chills thank you so much💗 pic.twitter.com/A4Je3PKQMw — harshu ᵕ̈ (@ggukiezz) July 8, 2021

Taehyun is a one of the most sincere person i've ever seen. he picked this song because Zayn is one of the artists who is inspirng him the most. the way he sang and left his emotions in this cover is really something amazing. i'm so proud of him. — leah⁵ (@magicyeon5) July 8, 2021

Let me in by zayn is really hard song to sing because have so many Fallsetos and moves and taehyun did it like it was nothing — Maryam 🤍 (@txtgenleaders) July 8, 2021

taehyun singing one of my favorite zayn songs are we kidding rn



pic.twitter.com/OuNGyJBQTJ — (whispers) howdy suga (@dilfcentraI) July 8, 2021

even zayn stans are praising taehyun in the comments im so proud of him 😭 pic.twitter.com/dwmuIdlwZg — sandski❆⁷ 儚い (@dengkosmos) July 8, 2021

Zayn isn't too active on social medias, but it would be amazing if he notices Taehyun and look up his cover of his song 🥺 — 🐼 ❅ (@alwaysnesstxt) July 8, 2021

PAUSE. 5SOS NOTICED AND COMMENTED ON HUENING KAI'S YOUNGBLOOD, WHAT IF ZAYN ALSO LEAVE A COMMENT TO TAEHYUN'S COVER?????????? pic.twitter.com/UzJEbBSQKH — tu (@94H0EBI) July 8, 2021

cant express how much i love taehyun, he’s really an amazing person and seeing how passionate he is when singing inspires me too. his voice is so angelic i cant help but fall in love even more pic.twitter.com/1fuymnRHfd — kass (@inhalingtxt) July 8, 2021

Taehyun has a heart-to-heart with fans, and hints at future content

Taehyun later went on Weverse, another fan-interaction platform, to give a little context behind the cover that he uploaded.

🐿: i think i gained a lot of inspiration from zayn’s musical vibe. i think i’ve sang justin bieber’s songs for you guys at various places such as fansigns but i’ve never sang zayn’s songs for you so that’s why i’m going to sing it for you today! this is zayn’s <let me> — TXT Translations 📝 (@translatingTXT) July 8, 2021

While the release of "Let Me" was a pleasant surprise for everyone, Taehyun had more to see, which kept fans on their toes.

taehyun started releasing his own content on their yt channel -- a pdt made inside the TXT's music island. he confirmed that he's the sole person in charge of the "let me" content. and its creation was easier bc it isn't managed by lots of ppl so he might release more soon. pic.twitter.com/jZ48VZR8hM — joe 💛 (@joe_moabangtan) July 8, 2021

With confirmation that he has creative control and management over "Music Island," fans hope that he may release more covers soon.

