Top 5 hair flip queens in K-pop

K-pop girl groups hold a certain finesse to them, utilizing various body parts and movements in unique ways. While many brush their choreography off to be very "easy" or "simple," their dance routines impact the way they execute the smallest of subtleties. A huge visual factor to their performances is their hair, which, when moving properly, can add a huge impact to the overall look of their movements.

Here's a list of female idols that have managed to perfect the execution of the move and are called the "hair flip queens of K-POP."

Disclaimer: This list is not definitive by any means and is purely based on the author's opinions. It is also unranked and numbered for the organization.

Who is the hair flip queen in K-pop?

1) Momo from TWICE

Momo is the main dancer for JYP Entertainment's K-POP girl group TWICE. The 24-year-old hails from Japan and moved to South Korea in 2012 after being scouted by her current label JYP. One of her nicknames is "Dance Machine," owing to her super dancing skills.

The K-pop dancer has several iconic hair flips throughout the choreographies she's performed with TWICE, but this clip of her dancing to Pancake by Jaded and Ashnikko takes the cake.

Watching her execute several flawless hair flips in a casual non-dance setting should give audiences an idea of how skilled the dancer can be when she's on-stage.

2) HeeJin of LOONA

Picking a single person out of the 12-member line-up for LOONA is near impossible due to how many hair flips the entire roster has to perform for their choreography. All of them have mastered the act, but to keep this list concise, HeeJin is our choice for today.

The 20-year-old K-pop idol released her solo pre-debut album in 2016. Although not the main dancer, HeeJin still manages to execute all her dance moves elegantly. A fancam of her performing LOONA's "Voice" has some lovely hair flips that are a sight to behold.

3) Rosé of BLACKPINK

Hair flips and Rosé go hand in hand - can't mention one without mentioning the other. The K-pop singer is iconic for her hair flips. In fact, there are countless compilation videos paying tribute to her hair flips from various performances.

The 24-year-old girl group member debuted in 2016 with BLACKPINK but had been training to be a K-pop idol under YG Entertainment for around four years before that. While she's known as the group's main vocalist, her hair flips have such a widely known reputation amongst fans that it has a fan club of its own.

4) Yuna (ITZY IT'z Summer)

Yuna of JYP Entertainment's ITZY is well known for her "ponytail choreography," i.e., her hair flips with her iconic ponytail. Many have commented that it seems to have a life of its own, which goes to show how controlled and skillful Yuna is as a dancer to be able to exert that much control over her hair.

Yuna debuted as a K-pop girl group ITZY, JYP's newest girl group, in 2019. She is the lead dancer and lead rapper for the group, as well as the vocalist. The multi-talented singer may look familiar. For some, she had a small bit on BTS' Love Yourself, Highlight Reel, as part of Jungkook's Bangtan Universe plot.

5) Chaeyeon of IZ*ONE

Using "queen" to describe Chaeyeon about her hair flips feels like a major understatement. She was a part of the K-pop girl group IZ*ONE before it ended its term and disbanded in 2021.

Despite only being active for three years (since 2018), Chaeyeon has managed to carve a place into the minds of everyone that witnessed her magic on stage. Picking a singular hair flip of hers to point out is quite the feat, and even compilations don't seem to do them justice.

Fun fact, the 21-year-old is the younger sister of Lee Chaeryeong of ITZY. It seems talent runs in the family.

Honorary mentions:

TWICE's Tzuyu (2016 ISAAC Archery Competition)

2NE1's Minzy (MAMA 2015)

