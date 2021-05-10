Why are TWICE’s fans upset with release date for Taste of Love title track? ONCEs slam JYPE for “sabotaging numbers”

K-Pop girl group TWICE's fans are petitioning the group's agency, JYP Entertainment, to change the release date for the title track of their comeback album, "Taste of Love." The album is scheduled to be released on Friday, June 11th, with the title track and its music video to be released on Wednesday, June 9th.

Taste of Love will be TWICE's 10th mini album. All members of the group have been confirmed to be participating in the comeback, including Jeongyeon, who took a hiatus following the release of the group's second studio album, "Eyes Wide Open," for mental health reasons.

TWICE

The 10th Mini Album

<Taste of Love>



TITLE Track & M/V Release

06.09 6PM (KST)



Full Album & Physical Release

06.11 1PM (KST) , 0AM (EST)



Digital Pre-order

Spotify https://t.co/V5csOS4t6x#TWICE #트와이스 #What_is_Love? #Taste_of_Love — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) May 10, 2021

Why are fans unhappy with the release date for the title track of TWICE's Taste of Love?

TWICE's fanbase, ONCE, is unhappy with the release date for the title track and music video for Taste of Love, as they believe it will hurt the group's chances during their comeback promotions.

K-Pop comebacks are accompanied by performances during shows such as Mnet's "M! Countdown," KBS's "Music Bank," and others. In addition, album sales are also tracked for international charts such as the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200. Each weekly music show performance will also be competing for wins.

For many of these programs and charts, the tracking week starts on either Monday or Friday, implying that a Wednesday release date would hamper the amount of time the title track would have to accumulate votes.

Fans believe that releasing the music video on Wednesday will hurt the tracking numbers for Taste of Love's title track, affecting the album's overall first-week numbers.

What are ONCEs saying?

TWICE fans believe that JYP Entertainment is not putting enough effort into promoting the comeback, given that TWICE has been one of the agency's most successful groups.

Last week, TWICE tied with BTS for the second-most platinum streaming certifications in K-Pop history, with its songs "Fancy," "What Is Love?," "Yes or Yes," and "Dance the Night Away." Only K-Pop actress and singer IU is ahead of both BTS and TWICE, with five songs receiving platinum streaming certifications.

Fans also believe that a lack of variety in pre-order links for TWICE's comeback is hurting the group.

jyp needs to understand that by releasing it on a wednesday, they’re essentially sabotaging twice’s 1st day numbers because it won’t count for the new tracking week that starts on the 11th which would effect their overall position for week 1. #JYP_CHANGE_RELEASE_DATE — ARI WOMB ESCAPE sleeping (@busansego) May 10, 2021

don’t act like jype doesn’t know. all other jype groups get monday & friday releases based on which region they’re targeting. and twice? ON A WEDNESDAY. the WORST possible time of week to release. this is clearly sabotage and jype isn’t about to get away with this. not this time — 🍹⁹electra🪁 (@twilectra) May 10, 2021

Jype was so quick to give those rookies amazon links but when it comes to twice its crickets fuck that old hag fr



TASTE OF LOVE FRIDAY RELEASE#JYP_CHANGE_RELEASE_DATE#Taste_of_Love_FRIDAYRELEASE@JYPETWICE

#트와이스 #Taste_of_Love — Sammy⁷ (@DI0RSMIN) May 10, 2021

bro idk shit abt numbers but it literally makes zero sense to release an album on a wensday therefore jyp change it immediately #JYP_CHANGE_RELEASE_DATE pic.twitter.com/5CfP0fJwpn — Cynthia ENHA FIRST WIN (@hopespriite) May 10, 2021

Jype please change the day to 11 for title track & M\V release. #JYP_CHANGE_RELEASE_DATE pic.twitter.com/WwoOR3qhDM — ONCEuu🍹 (@Kpopie20) May 10, 2021

JYP literally win-trading TWICE. Hopefully, Loona & Lovelyz will be smarter than this. #JYP_CHANGE_RELEASE_DATE — Chicharito (OW Player) (@mexfutbolfan14) May 10, 2021

Why don't we try to make them change the DIGITAL RELEASE for TASTE OF LOVE?



TASTE OF LOVE FRIDAY RELEASE#JYP_CHANGE_RELEASE_DATE#Taste_of_Love_FRIDAYRELEASE@JYPETWICE #트와이스 #Taste_of_Love — Milky Way 🍹 (@mntozakisana29) May 10, 2021

JYP's company was made into big3 bciz TWICE worked hard. Don't you wanna thank them JYP? Why this injustice?

TASTE OF LOVE FRIDAY RELEASE#JYP_CHANGE_RELEASE_DATE#Taste_of_Love_FRIDAYRELEASE@JYPETWICE #트와이스 #Taste_of_Love — deepanwita🍹( ia) (@jjkookifancyu) May 10, 2021

JYP we clearly see this injustice to our girls.Plz I beg you to change the date tofriday.we have promised to work hard for the girls so that we can make cb huge.

TASTE OF LOVE FRIDAY RELEASE#JYP_CHANGE_RELEASE_DATE#Taste_of_Love_FRIDAYRELEASE@JYPETWICE #트와이스 #Taste_of_Love — deepanwita🍹( ia) (@jjkookifancyu) May 10, 2021

[📢]



Remember when JYP changed the Online Cover for ICSM cause we asked them to..?



Why don't we try to make them change the DIGITAL RELEASE for TASTE OF LOVE?



TASTE OF LOVE FRIDAY RELEASE#JYP_CHANGE_RELEASE_DATE#Taste_of_Love_FRIDAYRELEASE@JYPETWICE #트와이스 #Taste_of_Love — TWICE M U L T I🍹 (@twicemulti) May 10, 2021

Idc about what y'all say, releasing on a Wednesday makes zero sense. #JYP_CHANGE_RELEASE_DATE pic.twitter.com/LV5y4C28ZM — myshyangel💧🔗|support 📌 follow limit (@prfctsouvenirI) May 10, 2021

