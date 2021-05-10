Why are TWICE’s fans upset with release date for Taste of Love title track? ONCEs slam JYPE for “sabotaging numbers”

K-Pop girl group TWICE's fans are petitioning the group's agency, JYP Entertainment, to change the release date for the title track of their comeback album, "Taste of Love." The album is scheduled to be released on Friday, June 11th, with the title track and its music video to be released on Wednesday, June 9th.
Taste of Love will be TWICE's 10th mini album. All members of the group have been confirmed to be participating in the comeback, including Jeongyeon, who took a hiatus following the release of the group's second studio album, "Eyes Wide Open," for mental health reasons.
Why are fans unhappy with the release date for the title track of TWICE's Taste of Love?
TWICE's fanbase, ONCE, is unhappy with the release date for the title track and music video for Taste of Love, as they believe it will hurt the group's chances during their comeback promotions.
K-Pop comebacks are accompanied by performances during shows such as Mnet's "M! Countdown," KBS's "Music Bank," and others. In addition, album sales are also tracked for international charts such as the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200. Each weekly music show performance will also be competing for wins.
For many of these programs and charts, the tracking week starts on either Monday or Friday, implying that a Wednesday release date would hamper the amount of time the title track would have to accumulate votes.
Fans believe that releasing the music video on Wednesday will hurt the tracking numbers for Taste of Love's title track, affecting the album's overall first-week numbers.
What are ONCEs saying?
TWICE fans believe that JYP Entertainment is not putting enough effort into promoting the comeback, given that TWICE has been one of the agency's most successful groups.
Last week, TWICE tied with BTS for the second-most platinum streaming certifications in K-Pop history, with its songs "Fancy," "What Is Love?," "Yes or Yes," and "Dance the Night Away." Only K-Pop actress and singer IU is ahead of both BTS and TWICE, with five songs receiving platinum streaming certifications.
Fans also believe that a lack of variety in pre-order links for TWICE's comeback is hurting the group.
