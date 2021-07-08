"Hyuna and Dawn are our last hope": Kim Heechul and Momo's break-up leaves fans distraught

Kim Heechul and Momo, the star couple that swept the news pages with the reveal of their relationship, have made the news again for the same.

Earlier today, rumors had taken over online communities as the two were reported to have been broken up by an inside source in the industry. While fans debated on whether the news was true or not, the pair's respective labels confirmed the split in a statement issued.

As chaos spreads through online circles on the topic of the two's relationship, mixed reactions take to the stage as fans don't know how they feel about the split.

When did Momo and Heechul start dating? Couple's relationship timeline explored as duo break-up after 1.5 years together

Throughout December 2019, rumors of Momo, a member of K-POP girl group TWICE, began to spread, saying that she was dating Kim Heechul, who is a member of the K-POP boy group Super Junior.

In an industry where star couples that are publicly dating are hard to come by, fans latched on to the rumors, and the internet was shaken.

Kim Heechul and Momo had previously interacted on local TV shows, and fans of the two began reposting clips of the pair's interaction in anticipation of a confirmation or denial.

Fans of both did not have to wait too long. However, as their agencies confirmed the relationship a month later, a statement gripped everyone by their throats. The couple became a trending issue for quite a while due to their popularity in international fan circles prior to the announcement of the relationship.

Gentle reminder:



It's Momo that's dating Heechul. Not Heechul and you. She's at the point where she's perfectly fine to confirm it. That's why real fans would understand. Idols are humans too. If you're a real fan, you'd support them even after they're married. — Jihyo's Pabo | AUs on 📌 (@JoshuaHyo) January 1, 2020

However, not everyone was happy. Many pointed out the 13-year age difference between Kim Heechul and Momo, stating that it made them uncomfortable.

Today, after rumors due to an industry insider once again spread, stating that the pair had supposedly broken up, their agencies confirmed it in a public statement.

Fans go head to head as mixed reactions are found everywhere

As soon as the news broke through, fans shared a variety of reactions to the supposed break-up. As news of the confirmation was still spreading, many took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on Heechul and Momo's relationship and what it means for them:

Why are some people celebrating? Do you even now how Momo will feel about it? As a Once for 4 years, I can see that Momo is happy in Heechul's company despite their huge age gap and Heechul is a really good person. If you can't understand that then just SHUT UP! pic.twitter.com/mG5AWpm64G — Hi! (@hieverybodysup) July 8, 2021

i was waiting for marriage news of heechul and momo and i got breakup news instead pic.twitter.com/1iR3YIF6Uf — #lovestay | hyunjuly ! 🍀 (@catherinemae_d) July 8, 2021

me clinging on hyuna and dawn to continue believing in love, after jihyo and daniel and momo and heechul separated pic.twitter.com/hJ3U74aKgu — 𝓀𝑒𝓃𝓃𝓎 🍑𔘓 ֶָ֪ׄ ۬ ּ (@kennyvely) July 8, 2021

to the sick fucks celebrating momo and heechuls breakup, i hope u stay lonely and get sleep paralysis everynight,ur toilet is always clogged and ur teacher always calls u to say something,ur internet says it cant connect and mess up something so bad society hates everything abt u pic.twitter.com/a3zUtEJC6s — 현혹 || 🤏🤓 (@noiddze) July 8, 2021

woke up with 'bangtan papas' and momo and heechul breaking up pic.twitter.com/viRnRi85G5 — naya⁷ ⋆ (@MINFX93) July 8, 2021

I don't think onces are celebrating the breakup in particular, I think they're celebrating the fact that momo will be free from kpop stans, kmedia, and not have to be in uncomfortable situations like she was in 2020. — ayah⁹ (@twcdoll) July 8, 2021

The fact that it's Momo fans that's celebrating that her 2 yr relationship ended for their ships and fantasies and not worried about her being ok is absolutely sicken and weird that you're living your life through hers. Y'all a fucking sick. 🤢 — ☘️Saymone/새먼💙💛☘️ (@stanukiss2K21) July 8, 2021

Heechul & Momo Me, who just

Break Up News woke up pic.twitter.com/PiXuYr2bSb — Ely♡ | ia (@Elyk_Strayteen) July 8, 2021

Me after seeing an article that heechul and momo broken up 🥲😭 #WeLoveYouMomo pic.twitter.com/UWSarrku1O — namjoonbabes (@kaejunglecoke) July 8, 2021

Let’s be honest here most gg stans and onces hate heechul just because he dated momo and that they had an 13 year age gap — eo | (@oemiinty) July 8, 2021

Double standards again. People be like celebrating Momo and Heechul's break up because of the age gap but celebrates and admires k-dramas with this kind of theme and be like "I want to have a relationship with an older man". Like hello? 🙄 — 아베가일 💎💎💎💎💎 (@sailoraveee) July 8, 2021

hyuna and dawn are my last straw for believing in love... pic.twitter.com/aHYfEr9k5u — mayaman with e🍀 (@pink_1to8) July 8, 2021

i swear, hyuna and dawn are now my only last hope and if they broke up I WILL NEVER BELIEVE IN LOVE AGAIN pic.twitter.com/lO69PxMYwU — ` (@sunoorphine) July 8, 2021

Momo and Heechul were my favorite couple besides Hyuna and Dawn this is a nightmare pic.twitter.com/dnarnFUZU2 — ELA♡• hello future🌈 (@TEUMELAA) July 8, 2021

Fans' reactions to the couple's split continue to pour in, many contradicting one another due to the nature of their relationship. As of now, neither Kim Heechul nor Momo has made a personal statement.

