"Hyuna and Dawn are our last hope": Kim Heechul and Momo's break-up leaves fans distraught

Kim Heechul and Momo, the star couple that swept the news pages with the reveal of their relationship, have made the news again for the same.
Earlier today, rumors had taken over online communities as the two were reported to have been broken up by an inside source in the industry. While fans debated on whether the news was true or not, the pair's respective labels confirmed the split in a statement issued.
As chaos spreads through online circles on the topic of the two's relationship, mixed reactions take to the stage as fans don't know how they feel about the split.
When did Momo and Heechul start dating? Couple's relationship timeline explored as duo break-up after 1.5 years together
Throughout December 2019, rumors of Momo, a member of K-POP girl group TWICE, began to spread, saying that she was dating Kim Heechul, who is a member of the K-POP boy group Super Junior.
In an industry where star couples that are publicly dating are hard to come by, fans latched on to the rumors, and the internet was shaken.
Kim Heechul and Momo had previously interacted on local TV shows, and fans of the two began reposting clips of the pair's interaction in anticipation of a confirmation or denial.
Fans of both did not have to wait too long. However, as their agencies confirmed the relationship a month later, a statement gripped everyone by their throats. The couple became a trending issue for quite a while due to their popularity in international fan circles prior to the announcement of the relationship.
However, not everyone was happy. Many pointed out the 13-year age difference between Kim Heechul and Momo, stating that it made them uncomfortable.
Today, after rumors due to an industry insider once again spread, stating that the pair had supposedly broken up, their agencies confirmed it in a public statement.
Fans go head to head as mixed reactions are found everywhere
As soon as the news broke through, fans shared a variety of reactions to the supposed break-up. As news of the confirmation was still spreading, many took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on Heechul and Momo's relationship and what it means for them:
Fans' reactions to the couple's split continue to pour in, many contradicting one another due to the nature of their relationship. As of now, neither Kim Heechul nor Momo has made a personal statement.
