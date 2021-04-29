IZ*ONE disbands: Here's what the members could be up to next

Nearly two years after their formation, K-pop girl group IZ*ONE is set to disband on April 29th. Members of the group are set to return to their entertainment agencies, and fans are curious about what each of them could do next.

The group was created in 2018 and debuted in October that year after members were grouped together as a temporary project through Mnet's idol survival show, Produce 48.

Fans of the group may have known this was coming. However, IZ*ONE's success in South Korea and abroad may have raised the hopes that the members' contracts would be extended.

It is with intention that WIZ*ONE (the fanbase for the group) even raised nearly $2 million last week for the Parallel Universe Project, an initiative they hoped would keep IZ*ONE going.

However, IZ*ONE's disbandment is still going through, despite their winning streak. Due to the group's success and the popularity of individual members, many believe that the members will continue their thriving careers. Read on to learn more.

What will the IZ*ONE members do next?

The members of IZ*ONE belong to different entertainment agencies, so their future careers depend on the agencies' plans as well.

For instance, both Kwon Eun Bi and Kim Chae Won are represented by Woollim Entertainment, which debuted the girl group, Rocket Punch.

Since Woollim is one of the smaller entertainment agencies in South Korea, their frequency of launching new groups is not as high as one of the Big Three like SM Entertainment or YG Entertainment.

As such, Woollim may not launch any new girl groups soon, which might mean that Eun Bi and Chae Won are more likely to go ahead with solo careers.

Lee Chae Yeon, however, could very well be part of a new girl group. Chae Yeon's agency is WM Entertainment. Chae Yeon is already part of the pre-debut girl group, Ggumnamu, which could debut later this year.

An Yu Jin and Jang Won Young are part of Starship Entertainment, which is debuting the new girl group HOT ISSUE soon. While there is a chance that Yu Jin and Won Young could be added to the new group, it is also likely that the two could be part of an entirely different girl group or even launch as solo artists.

Jo Yu Ri is under Stone Music Entertainment, which is better known for its soloists like Eric Nam and Roy Kim rather than groups, so Yu Ri could launch a solo career.

However, with other trainees such as Bae Eun Yeong and Lee Si An, who were also contestants on Produce 48 through which IZ*ONE was formed, Yu Ri could very well be part of a new girl group.

Choi Ye Na is under Yuehua Entertainment, which recently debuted the girl group EVERGLOW. It is highly possible that Ye Na could join EVERGLOW.

Kang Hye Won under 8D Entertainment, and Kim Min Ju under Urban Works Entertainment could potentially be launching their acting careers, having been the visuals for IZ*ONE.

More eyes will be on the Japanese group members of IZ*ONE, who are set to return to Japan. However, their vast popularity in South Korea has many thinking that Sakura Miyawaki, Nako Yabuki, and Hitomi Honda could very well return to the K-pop industry.

Of the three Japanese members, the focus is on Miyawaki, who is rumored to sign with HYBE Entertainment (formerly Big Hit) and be part of a new K-pop or J-pop girl group formed by BTS' company.