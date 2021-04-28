MONSTA X fans call out TBS as "disrespectful" for tagging ARMY instead of Monbebe in promotional tweet for Chad's K-pop episode

In the latest episode of TBS' Chad, the titular character, a Persian teen played by Nasim Pedrad, falls in love with MONSTA X after watching a classmate see the K-pop boy band's music video for DRAMARAMA. Suffice to say; Chad instantly becomes a Monbebe.
TBS' Twitter account, however, came under fire for tagging ARMY, the fanbase for BTS, instead of MONSTA X's fanbase.
Chad is a sitcom that follows the titular character as he navigates high school life, trying to fit in with his peers and cope with his mother's dating life while figuring out his cultural identity.
It is no wonder that Chad becomes hooked onto MONSTA X and develops a quick addiction to the K-pop genre, enjoying not just MONSTA X's music but also AB6IX's.
What is Chad about?
Chad is TBS' newest sitcom and features former Saturday Night Live regular member Nasim Pedrad as the titular teen, Chad. In the show, Chad's identity as a Middle Eastern American is central to the story. Pedrad spoke to Vanity Fair about seeing her people portrayed as terrorists and villains:
"When I was growing up, certainly, but even when I graduated from college—I had never seen a half-hour comedy centered around a Middle Eastern family. And so much of the representation of Middle Easterners on TV that I did see was predominantly negative."
Pedrad aims to break stereotypical portrayals of Middle Eastern-origin people on American television and wants to make the show about identity, belonging, and being caught between two cultures.
As Chad's experiences as an immigrant kid continue, he falls in love with something he happened upon while peeping into his classmate's laptop.
MONSTA X in Chad
In the latest episode, Chad's classmate watches the music video for MONSTA X's DRAMARAMA, the lead single from the group's fifth extended play, The Code. MONSTA X's performance immediately intrigues Chad, who instantly becomes a Monbebe, thereafter wearing MONSTA X t-shirts to school.
It is a proud moment for any Monbebe, the fanbase for MONSTA X. But a gaffe by TBS' official Twitter account has soured the moment for fans.
What fans are saying about TBS' mistake
BTS is a global phenomenon but hardly the only K-pop group. TBS' Twitter account tagged BTS' fanbase instead of Monbebe, writing, "#BTSArmy - where you at?" The mistake upset fans who called for the tweet to be deleted.
Earlier this year, MONSTA X released a new Japanese single album with the singles Wanted and Neo Universe. Their third Japanese studio album, Flavors of Love, will be released on May 5.