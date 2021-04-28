MONSTA X fans call out TBS as "disrespectful" for tagging ARMY instead of Monbebe in promotional tweet for Chad's K-pop episode

In the latest episode of TBS' Chad, the titular character, a Persian teen played by Nasim Pedrad, falls in love with MONSTA X after watching a classmate see the K-pop boy band's music video for DRAMARAMA. Suffice to say; Chad instantly becomes a Monbebe.

TBS' Twitter account, however, came under fire for tagging ARMY, the fanbase for BTS, instead of MONSTA X's fanbase.

Chad is a sitcom that follows the titular character as he navigates high school life, trying to fit in with his peers and cope with his mother's dating life while figuring out his cultural identity.

It is no wonder that Chad becomes hooked onto MONSTA X and develops a quick addiction to the K-pop genre, enjoying not just MONSTA X's music but also AB6IX's.

What is Chad about?

Chad is TBS' newest sitcom and features former Saturday Night Live regular member Nasim Pedrad as the titular teen, Chad. In the show, Chad's identity as a Middle Eastern American is central to the story. Pedrad spoke to Vanity Fair about seeing her people portrayed as terrorists and villains:

"When I was growing up, certainly, but even when I graduated from college—I had never seen a half-hour comedy centered around a Middle Eastern family. And so much of the representation of Middle Easterners on TV that I did see was predominantly negative."

Pedrad aims to break stereotypical portrayals of Middle Eastern-origin people on American television and wants to make the show about identity, belonging, and being caught between two cultures.

As Chad's experiences as an immigrant kid continue, he falls in love with something he happened upon while peeping into his classmate's laptop.

MONSTA X in Chad

In the latest episode, Chad's classmate watches the music video for MONSTA X's DRAMARAMA, the lead single from the group's fifth extended play, The Code. MONSTA X's performance immediately intrigues Chad, who instantly becomes a Monbebe, thereafter wearing MONSTA X t-shirts to school.

It is a proud moment for any Monbebe, the fanbase for MONSTA X. But a gaffe by TBS' official Twitter account has soured the moment for fans.

What fans are saying about TBS' mistake

BTS is a global phenomenon but hardly the only K-pop group. TBS' Twitter account tagged BTS' fanbase instead of Monbebe, writing, "#BTSArmy - where you at?" The mistake upset fans who called for the tweet to be deleted.

2 hours and counting 🤨🤨 HURRY TF UP AND DELETE THIS MFS https://t.co/BYi3k3tuZZ — andra☽ (@changkbaby) April 28, 2021

#MONBEBE is Monsta X's fandom name FYI 😬@OfficialMonstaX @official__wonho

Coz the song is a Monsta X song - Dramarama https://t.co/HDcmJOSRh3 — ivy🥞 (@wonnielovesu) April 28, 2021

wtf is this..we all aware they did cover of dramarama.. OUR NAME IS M O N B E B E !! MONBEBE SAY IT WITH ME https://t.co/ywwH1ScLtN — shownuneckmole (@shownuneckmole) April 28, 2021

And let’s not forget that our damn name is in the damn Dramarama song. The song literally plays in the episode. Wow.



The hits just keep coming. 😤

It’s M O N B E B E and @OfficialMonstaX https://t.co/MmD1gDO8eH — Dre 위니🔁몬베베🐻🐰🐶🐹🐢🐝🐺 (@DreWeneebebe) April 28, 2021

You went through the effort of clearly making your own #MONSTAX shirts but couldn't double check the fandom name?! #MONBEBE @OfficialMonstaX https://t.co/mVzcYo7XjR — Flavors_of_Love (@joobebe8123) April 28, 2021

Uhmmm what? Reading and researching is not a thing with u guys huh.



Dramarama by @OfficialMonstaX

Fandom name is #MONBEBE pic.twitter.com/A04zgK8zQI — CryBebe ♡̆̈🥞 (@marie1412111) April 28, 2021

Last time I checked. Y’all did an episode, featured nothing but #MONSTAX the least you should know is the fandom name. It’s #MONBEBE 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻 Please delete and fix! — ෆ⋈♡FLAVORS of OT7🥞🔗💜̆̈:): (@TheDianaDiV) April 28, 2021

We can't have anything nice can we??? Put some respect on our name and Monsta X. How disrespectful....

MONBEBE we are MONBEBE https://t.co/pzVBBIQdOU — 🌛Amy Lynn🌜 (@MamaBear62512) April 28, 2021

So this twt is telling me that @TBSNetwork doesn’t even watch Chad. Otherwise how could they mess up like this. THE NAME OF THE GROUP IS ALL UP IN THIS EPISODE. 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/MmD1gDO8eH pic.twitter.com/ckGIxoN34s — Dre 위니🔁몬베베🐻🐰🐶🐹🐢🐝🐺 (@DreWeneebebe) April 28, 2021

When the show isnt performing how they expected it to be so they gotta pull this card instead 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/oEPQm1mPKa — chris 🔞 (@h1gongju) April 28, 2021

Two hours and @TBSNetwork still a huge embarrassment, but I can bet this is also partially @eshygazit's fault. Do your jobs and fix it, also maybe apologize for using a group and their fans like this. https://t.co/WGdg6iYdya — Jess (@JessiVenom) April 28, 2021

Aside from the trash promotion from the network TBS, where is the Monsta X US promo team at? #WhoIsChad #WhereIsEshy #DoYourJobRight https://t.co/XYu1thzD72 — Hamki-Andy 🦈 (@hamki_andy) April 28, 2021

this is so embarrassing on TBS’ part like....... at least TRY and pretend like you have a clue 🤭 https://t.co/ChvszyuLtg — L É X (@alllyxxa) April 28, 2021

Not all fandoms are named Arm33, okay??? Monsta X have #Monbebe. Thank you very much 🙂 https://t.co/g7Z31jkSTX — 🅰️🅰️🅰️ (@angelicaaamparo) April 28, 2021

Earlier this year, MONSTA X released a new Japanese single album with the singles Wanted and Neo Universe. Their third Japanese studio album, Flavors of Love, will be released on May 5.