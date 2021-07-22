5 best dancers in the K-pop industry in 2021

Dancing is one of the most important aspects of a K-pop performance. The better the visuals, the more intriguing the overall act. Many K-pop idols have spent many years honing their craft to present a better version of themselves on stage. It is part of the training provided to these idols.

Nonetheless, some clearly stand out. These idols can be considered the elite of modern K-pop dancers.

K-pop's best dancers in 2021

1) BTS' J-Hope

J-Hope's prowess in dancing is no secret. The singer, rapper, and dancer for BTS was, in fact, part of an underground dance crew called "Neuron." He later joined the Plug In Music Academy for dance lessons, which Big Bang's Seungri established.

The K-pop idol has won a myriad of trophies for his skills in local dance battles in his hometown of Gwangju. He also won a national dance competition in 2008. J-Hope is the unanimously appointed dance leader of BTS, always looking out for the other members to make sure their performances are tip-top.

2) BLACKPINK's Lisa

BLACKPINK : LISA - ‘Mushroom Chocolate’ (QUIN and 6LACK)



pic.twitter.com/wCogco9G3Z — Legendary Cover (@iconickpopcover) May 28, 2021

Text descriptions don't do justice to Lalisa Manoban's dancing skills. The 24-year-old released her own series of videos titled "LILI's FILM," where she performs dance routines created by renowned choreographers from around the world.

The Thai K-pop rapper is in charge of BLACKPINK's dance-related matters. She was a dance mentor on the 2nd and 3rd seasons of the Chinese idol survival group "Youth With You." She also used to be in a dance crew with Got7's BamBam during her childhood.

3) TWICE's Momo

Momo has been titled as one of the best idol dancers in the industry by internationally reputed choreographer Lia Kim, who said,

"TWICE's Momo is like a dancer sent down from the gods."

The dancer is currently a singer for the K-POP girl group TWICE. She is often seen taking the lead during the group's dance breaks and even participated in the K-POP idol dance show "Hit the Stage."

4) SHINee's Taemin

A legendary artist once said:



“I wanted to break the idea of what male performers are supposed to show, what performances girl groups are supposed to show. I really wanted to break those labels, showing that dance is a form of art”#TAEMIN, Move pic.twitter.com/gPluG6mBCt — ♕ (@taemthinker) July 14, 2021

Taemin has been praised for his dance skills since his debut, but when his song "Move" came out, everyone really began to appreciate and carefully observe the singer's talents. Charisma, stage presence, grace, intricacy for each move - Taemin has perfected it all, and more.

Taemin stands out as a unique dancer who graces the entertainment industry as a whole. He debuted as a member of SHINee at the age of 14 in 2008. He's been sharpening his artistry since then, and it really shows through every piece of work he puts out.

5) Chungha

Previously with the K-pop group I.O.I, Chungha now works as a soloist. But her dancing reputation preceded her debut. She made waves in the K-pop community with her iconic freestyle dance on Mnet's idol survival show "Produce 101."

Unsurprisingly, Chungha majored in dance at Sejong University. She's been praised for her flexibility in terms of executing different dance styles. From bubblegum pop to energetic hip-hop, Chungha does it all.

Honorary mentions

Chae Sisters (Lee Chaeryeong of ITZY and Lee Chaeyeon of IZ*ONE)

NCT's Ten

Disclaimer: This list is not definitive by any means and is purely based on the author's opinions. It is also unranked and numbered for the organization.

Also read: Top 5 hair flip queens in K-pop

Edited by Srijan Sen