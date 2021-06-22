J-Hope labeled "IRL Jack Frost" on Twitter as his platinum white-hair look sends fans into a frenzy

J-Hope's new looks have sent the army into a frenzy, as everyone took to Twitter to share that the BTS member looks like real-life Jack Frost with his platinum blonde hair.

Many have also said that this is his best hairstyle yet. Before platinum white hair, J-Hope sported many other hairstyles and colors that looked flattering on him.

From blonde, ash black to brunette, fans have seen him in all of them. Platinum white, however, is a color that he sported for the first time.

i feel like he's jack frost in his 20's https://t.co/rJtsPLYN1j — kaliza⁷ | ia (@buttertannie) June 20, 2021

my kind of jack frost 😝 i miss you hobibi 🥺 ilysm pic.twitter.com/IrpR9oQFBq — 𝙲𝚘𝚕𝚎⁷ @abcdefv (@vantaespiece) June 22, 2021

their jack my jack

frost: frost: pic.twitter.com/mqYZMRHrqT — jeng-jeng🧈||ia bcos of internship (@TORTANINAMJOON) June 22, 2021

Hobis stunning transformation from Blonde stunner to Jack Frost 💜👀😍



Jung Hoseok, you are absolutely stunning 💜#HOSEOK #방탄소년단제이홉 #JHOPE #제이홉



Blonde Jack Frost

Stunner pic.twitter.com/YxTL8iLKes — $achi_Kim (@chi_isdelicious) June 22, 2021

hobi reminds me of jack frost and im absolutely in love with this !!!! hes so pretty mwah pic.twitter.com/ul6hi7lof6 — tia yoongi’s wife ♡ (@yooniewithIuv) June 22, 2021

Hobi looks like Jack Frost because of his white hair color. 🥺#hobi#bts pic.twitter.com/rPm3LyjneX — STREAM BUTTER 🧈 (@Minieecat) June 22, 2021

jack frost hobi is his best look i’ll never get over it i fear pic.twitter.com/5KK4rVdvSa — gray⁷ ANNE AND BELLA DAY (@louderthankv) June 22, 2021

J-hope shared his selca on Weverse

J-Hope shared his selca on Weverse, an app that specializes in artist-to-fan communications. It is a community where artists of different bands are present and can communicate with their fans directly and is similar to a social networking site.

Similar to the reaction on Twitter, fans on Weverse also loved J-Hope's new look. J-hope is not the only BTS member to experiment and sport new hairdos though. The last time BTS did a look reveal, all the members of the band released stunning hairlooks in anticipation of the release of "Butter."

From Jimin's unicorn colored hair in the video for "Butter" to RM's baby pink tresses that he sported in anticipation of the song, the entire band went through some major changes. Jungkook had also dyed his hair purple for the single. This time, J-Hope decided to go for classic blonde hair.

Hobi, as fans love to address him, also spoke recently about his success, his upcoming mixtape and his growth as a rapper within BTS. J-Hope believes that he still has shortcomings as a rapper and his realistic approach towards his talent has been something that the army has always loved.

So every update from Hobi, even something such as a selca (selfie) with his mask on, excites fans.

In other BTS news, the biggest Korean pop act's single "Butter" topped Billboard’s Hot 100 for four consecutive weeks. The announcement came out on June 21st. This also makes "Butter" the longest running song to top Billboard's top 100. The song debuted on May 21st, and has stayed at the top of the chart since its release.

Not only the band, but its other members are also making news internationally. V, one of the band's vocalists, has made headlines after a British magazine named him one of the most popular Korean artists in the world alongside BLACKPINK member Lisa.

Edited by Gautham Balaji