Fans react as MrBeast teases a Burger Collab with BTS 

MrBeast is causing a buzz once again as he tweeted to Korean pop boyband BTS's official Twitter handle, asking if they would like to collaborate on a MrBeast Burger. This comes directly after the launch of BTS' collaboration with McDonald's called the BTS meal.

The meal consists of McDonald's signature ten-piece chicken nuggets, a medium order of french fries, a medium Coke and sweet chili and Cajun dipping sauces – two new flavors inspired by McDonald's South Korea.

This is the second time McDonald's has collaborated with notable artists, the first being the Travis Scott meal which consisted of a quarter-pounder, fries, a side of barbecue sauce and a sprite.

MrBeast owns a delivery-only restaurant called MrBeast Burger. It has gained popularity for it being the only restaurant to pay customers. The restaurant has not had a permanent location since its foundation in December 2020. They recently launched a giveaway involving billboards dotted nationwide for the chance to win a twenty-five-thousand-dollar Amazon gift card.

@bts_bighit I know your McDonalds meal is going well but I’d give you $3.50 to switch to Beast Burger — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 21, 2021

MrBeast and BTS's possible collaboration on a Beast Burger

On June 21st, MrBeast tweeted to BTS' official Twitter handle with an 'incentive' for them to switch to Beast Burger. Though BTS is yet to respond, many BTS fans were quick to react to the possibility of the YouTube content creator, philanthropist and worldwide known boyband collaborating.

Some fans exclusively pointed out that the reason for the specific protein chosen for BTS's collaboration with McDonald's was for the inclusivity of those who do not ingest beef. Most others were not amused by MrBeast's offer at all. Even more pointed out that MrBeast might have tagged the wrong handle if he was looking for a collaboration with the K-Pop group.

Sorry but no thank you, we’ll stick with chicken nuggets. pic.twitter.com/yOWX5zZIvo — ∞ Michi ∞⁷ 🧈 🏳️‍🌈 (@JksHopey) June 21, 2021

Thanks Jimmy, even if is not a collab with our boys, I still would like to have your burger in my country🤩... sadly is only available on the US though😔 but cheer up!!! There is plenty people enjoying your burger🤗 💜 u pic.twitter.com/xKdE4ELwXW — KRAD (@KnowRiskAndDo) June 21, 2021

Overall, fans of both BTS and MrBeast are excited about the possibility of a collaboration meal for MrBeast Burger. BTS has not responded to MrBeast. However, the official MrBeast Burger Twitter tweeted that they were expecting to drop a new burger some time the week of June 21st.

Should we drop a new burger this week? — MrBeast Burger (@MrBeastBurger) June 21, 2021

