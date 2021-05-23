Who wrote BTS' Butter?

BTS’ instant-hit single “Butter” left its ARMY overjoyed and wondering who penned the 2021’s much-anticipated summer song.

The Bangtan boys’ songwriter credits familiar names from the US music industry like Jenna Andrews that fans would be aware of. However, some would be intrigued to learn that one particular “fresh face” from Colombia Records has also been listed on the track as a writer and producer.

The unfamiliar eyebrow-raising name credited for “Butter” is none other than Columbia Records chairman Ron Perry. He began working closely with BTS after taking over helming duties at the Sony Music label in 2018.

The impressive hard bass line opening of “Butter” with a mix of retro, synth-heavy 80s pop has already won over their ARMY fans. BTS’ second English-language track was written by Rob Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk (vocal production), Alex Bilowitz, Sebastian Garcia, Ron Perry, RM, and Jenna Andrews.

Everything about Ron Perry, RM, and Jenna Andrews who created the hit BTS song

Ron Perry has become a household name in the music industry and was recently named Variety’s hitmakers Executive of the year in 2020. The current Columbia Records chairman is the co-founder of SONGS Music Publishing, where he built a reputation thanks to Lorde, the Weeknd, and Diplo.

BTS’ RM is credited for the rap verse in “Butter,” but the K-pop star competed with co-artist Suga and J-Hope over whose lyrics would be picked up for the official song.

Speaking at a press conference for the newly released single, RM said about the lyrics,

“When we received the song, we felt that its rap part needed some arrangement that could match our own styles. So, Suga, J-Hope, and I got to participate in rewriting the verses. It was a competition, and I was lucky enough to get selected.”

Jenna Andrews is credited in “Butters” for her contribution in arranging harmonies, timing, and editing vocals.

Andrews is a vocal producer who received a production credit for BTS’ “Dynamite,” the first song by the band group to make it to the No.1 spot on the Billboard 100 chart.

Meanwhile, fans will experience “Butter” when BTS showcases its debut performance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The show will air on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23.

