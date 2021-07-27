Who is Julyana Al-Sadeq? Lady Gaga's doppelganger at the Olympics takes social media by storm

The appearance of Lady Gaga’s lookalike at the Tokyo Olympics has set the internet on fire. Julyana Al-Sadeq, an Olympic athlete, was spotted recently sporting similar facial features to Lady Gaga. Social media users were shocked to learn the news and for a second, many people thought that the athlete could be Lady Gaga.

Julyana Al-Sadeq from Jordan competed in the taekwondo women’s welterweight 57-67 kg event against Milena Titoneli Guimaraes from Brazil on July 26.

Lady Gaga’s fans were watching the event. They instantly spotted the athlete looking like the popular singer and actress. Fans immediately started to make jokes related to Lady Gaga’s presence in the Tokyo Olympics and shared pictures of Julyana along with pictures of Lady Gaga on social media. Here are a few reactions on Twitter.

lady gaga really said “switching them positions for you, cooking in the kitchen and i'm in the bedroom, i'm in the olympics way i'm jumping through hoops” i’m crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/fTAXpMXG0n — matt (@theladygucci) July 26, 2021

Lady Gaga is truly the queen of versatility as she recently joined the tokyo olympics 2021 pic.twitter.com/XwBqEgXVbc — Mark #The〄A (@EnigmaAnimus) July 26, 2021

lady gaga said "f*ck grammys and oscars, i want a gold olympic medal now" pic.twitter.com/ufyB85cmOm — pedro (@hausofmalamente) July 26, 2021

full-time singer songwriter actress lady gaga has the time to work at starbucks and attend the olympics, who’s doing it like her? pic.twitter.com/z3KtuoDDZF — thomas 🧚🏼‍♂️ (@gagaonions) July 26, 2021

this is Lady Gaga at the Tokyo Olympics and no one can convince me otherwise pic.twitter.com/Qw8aOCmCrh — gaga ♡ (@thegagasource_) July 26, 2021

Wtf 😭☠️ Lady Gaga in the Olympics we're so proud of you!! you made it 😭😭☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/cwvnlUN41y — itlog🐣 (@itloggaga) July 26, 2021

Katy Perry Lady Gaga

🤝

participating in Olympics pic.twitter.com/PdtHubPm6M — Greeshma Megha (@GreeshmaMegha) July 26, 2021

There can be a hundred people at the olympics and one of them is Lady Gaga competing for a taekwondo medal. pic.twitter.com/B90HsaKtLu — Rickie Marsden (@BeardManRick) July 26, 2021

Lady Gaga representing Chromatica in the Olympics of Tokyo 2020! "Battle for the medal, babylon!"@ladygaga pic.twitter.com/tDEPhSKFf3 — Dani Sihler ⭐ (@danisihler) July 26, 2021

Lady Gaga has not yet given any official statement related to this and has not responded to any of the tweets.

All about Lady Gaga’s Olympics lookalike

Born on 9 December 1994, Julyana Al-Sadeq is a taekwondo athlete from Jordan. She secured a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games in the women’s 67 kg weight category.

Julyana has been the reigning Asian games champion. She along with Saleh El-Sharbaty managed to secure spots in the Jordanian Taekwondo squad with a top-two finish in each of their respective weight classes at the 2021 Asian Qualification Tournament in Amman.

Why is Lady Gaga at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/DMvSOHCGyn — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) July 26, 2021

Also read: Who is Regina Turner? All about former "Miss Connecticut," accused of being an escort by her husband Dr Han Jo Kim amid divorce scandal

Julyana took part in 83 registered fights and won 56 among them. She had 821 hitpoints distributed and collected 409 in the fights, winning 2 golden points. She has participated in 46 tournaments. With 451 points, Julyana is on 239th position in the list of international fighters.

Julyana Al-Sadeq’s resemblance to Lady Gaga led to a lineup of pictures being made viral on the internet that looked like the 35-year-old star. There have been conspiracy theories in the past related to Gaga and Amy Winehouse while people said that Lady Gaga was the late singer because of the way she looked like the Rehab star.

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ashish Yadav