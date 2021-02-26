Lady Gaga's dogs stolen and dog walker shot: Video leaves the internet shocked

In a horrifying act, Lady Gaga's dogs were stolen after thieves assaulted her dog walker Ryan Fischer and shot him four times in the chest. Her dogs Koji and Gustav were abducted following the shooting.
Her third dog, Asia, was later rescuer by police. According to the latest reports, Fischer is conscious and recovering. However, his psychological condition is currently unknown.
The incident took place on Wednesday night and has left the internet shocked. A casual dog walk turned into a deadly encounter when armed robbers assaulted Fischer and stole Gaga's dogs. The following is the video from the incident. Viewer discretion is highly advised.
Frenchie dogs are in high demand and are an expensive breed. Data suggests that thieves have caught on to this fact and are looking to make quick money by reselling these stolen dogs. The abduction of Lady Gaga's dogs is not an isolated incident either.
The criminals are aware that the dogs belong to pop star Lady Gaga, which further increases their market value. Following the event, the internet rallied to her aid. Several celebrities, including veteran actor Danny Trejo, offered their condolences and help.
Gaga recently announced a reward of $500,000 for the safe return of her two Frenchies. Till now, no ransom demands have been made. According to some reports, the FBI is also investigating the incident.
Here's a video of Lady Gaga and her dogs:
Internet furious over Lady gaga's dogs being stolen
Fans and pet lovers worldwide poured in their support and condolences after the brutal attack on Gaga's dogs on Wednesday night. Suffice to say that people want justice for the near-fatal shooting as well.
Here's how Twitter users felt about the incident.
Despite some calling out Gaga and wanting to cancel her, fans are confident that the pop star will help Fischer recover. One of his friends had this to say,
"He would literally lay down his life for any one of our dogs and I certainly hope that that was not the case this time."
According to reports, when paramedics arrived at the scene, Fischer was found holding on to Asia. He is currently in the hospital and expected to make a full physical recovery.
Hopefully, the authorities, with support from fans, can apprehend the criminals soon. One can only imagine the stress Gustav and Koji are going through.