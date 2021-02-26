Lady Gaga's dogs stolen and dog walker shot: Video leaves the internet shocked

In a horrifying act, Lady Gaga's dogs were stolen after thieves assaulted her dog walker Ryan Fischer and shot him four times in the chest. Her dogs Koji and Gustav were abducted following the shooting.

Her third dog, Asia, was later rescuer by police. According to the latest reports, Fischer is conscious and recovering. However, his psychological condition is currently unknown.

This happened in front of my house last night. We witnessed one of our neighbors save the life of the man walking the dogs of @ladygaga as he lay bleeding to death. Please be good citizens and watch out for eachother. Sad reminder of desperate times 😢 https://t.co/yPLENRLeZ6 — Rachel Mason (@RachelMasonArt) February 25, 2021

The incident took place on Wednesday night and has left the internet shocked. A casual dog walk turned into a deadly encounter when armed robbers assaulted Fischer and stole Gaga's dogs. The following is the video from the incident. Viewer discretion is highly advised.

New Video of Lady Gaga Dog Abduction Shows Shooting and Getaway https://t.co/LQbkxFzOJ6 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 25, 2021

Frenchie dogs are in high demand and are an expensive breed. Data suggests that thieves have caught on to this fact and are looking to make quick money by reselling these stolen dogs. The abduction of Lady Gaga's dogs is not an isolated incident either.

This news of Lady Gaga’s stolen Frenchies and the shooting of her dog walker make me so upset, but I’m not surprised. This is becoming a trend in California. In January, a San Francisco woman was beaten and her 5-month-old French bulldog stolen.https://t.co/DyhDtpxp0d — Kirbie “Baby Yoda Stan” Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) February 25, 2021

The criminals are aware that the dogs belong to pop star Lady Gaga, which further increases their market value. Following the event, the internet rallied to her aid. Several celebrities, including veteran actor Danny Trejo, offered their condolences and help.

Waiting on Keanu Reeves to get in on this. pic.twitter.com/eWlynm7U2g — Laurent____2m____Cossa😷 (@lozzercozzer) February 26, 2021

Gaga recently announced a reward of $500,000 for the safe return of her two Frenchies. Till now, no ransom demands have been made. According to some reports, the FBI is also investigating the incident.

Advertisement

Here's a video of Lady Gaga and her dogs:

hope lady gaga's dogs will be found safe and well 💔 pic.twitter.com/xljQuiT912 — L | ia bc exam week (@alluregagaa) February 25, 2021

Internet furious over Lady gaga's dogs being stolen

Fans and pet lovers worldwide poured in their support and condolences after the brutal attack on Gaga's dogs on Wednesday night. Suffice to say that people want justice for the near-fatal shooting as well.

Here's how Twitter users felt about the incident.

Advertisement

I really want Danny Trejo to find Lady Gaga's dogs. I really want Machete to find the suspects who shot the dog walker and stole the pups. https://t.co/fuqc9pQw6x — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) February 26, 2021

All over Los Angeles, bully owners are strapped. At least, five dogs were stolen in Oct/Nov in the West Adams community. — Kay Bennett (@kayblankfilms) February 26, 2021

and tbh we know gaga cares about her team. im fully sure she’s paying all the medical and therapy bills and the dog walker may not want all this attention. just because shes offering a reward for her dogs doesnt mean shes not taking care of her dog walker too. — it me (@emilyd16j10) February 25, 2021

yeah, it has to be over now — FionaBski (@FionaBski) February 26, 2021

Advertisement

Do you think possibly the dogwalker doesn't want YOU having his info? Or maybe... just maybe, there are legal issues to consider before blabbing all the info to James?

Why do you feel the need to tell people how to handle things why you don't even know what's going on? — Captain Boones Leone (@captainboones) February 26, 2021

Despite some calling out Gaga and wanting to cancel her, fans are confident that the pop star will help Fischer recover. One of his friends had this to say,

"He would literally lay down his life for any one of our dogs and I certainly hope that that was not the case this time."

According to reports, when paramedics arrived at the scene, Fischer was found holding on to Asia. He is currently in the hospital and expected to make a full physical recovery.

Lady Gaga offers $500,000 reward for the safe return of her pet dogs



Ryan Fischer was shot while walking Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs Koji and Gustav, who were stolen in the attack.



More on this story: https://t.co/pWCcwLewsb pic.twitter.com/DL3VhsObfW — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 26, 2021

Hopefully, the authorities, with support from fans, can apprehend the criminals soon. One can only imagine the stress Gustav and Koji are going through.