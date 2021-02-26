"He still kept running": Freddie Gibbs tells Joe Rogan about the time he shot a drug addict 9 times!

Fredrick Jamel Tipton, better known by his stage name Freddie Gibbs, revealed that he had shot a drug addict nine times during a podcast with Joe Rogan. However, despite being shot, the individual managed to keep running.

The American rapper and songwriter, best known for the mixtape 'Baby Face Killa,' didn't reveal why he shot the person but was quoted as saying:

"You know, this some real s***, there was a drug crackhead in the day. I shot him nine times with a TEC-9, and he kept running down the alley."

Freddie Gibbs, also a hip-hop artist, has made quite the name for himself over the years. He's dropped several acclaimed albums such as Pinata, You Only Live 2wice, Bandana, and, most recently, Alfredo. The latter has been nominated for "Best Rap Album" at the upcoming Grammy awards.

Besides his hip-hop career, Freddie Gibbs is known for his satire, indicating that he could have been joking while recounting this anecdote.

Joe Rogan ft Freddie Gibbs

Joe Rogan is known to host celebrities from all walks of life on his podcast: The Joe Rogan Experience. This particular segment featured the rapper and Brian Moses, a writer and producer known for RoastMaster. The interview segment kicked off with a history lesson from Brian Moses, who said:

"The reason the .45 Winchester Magnum exists and the reason why they (Americans) wanted to make cocaine illegal is because, when blacks were working the docks in the late 1800s, they were given cocaine to work all night (that's when it was legal). After an incident took place, a cop shot a black man who had used too much substance, and the bullets didn't stop him. That's why cops needed larger caliber bullets."

Following his statement, Freddie Gibbs revealed that he had also once shot a drug addict nine times, and the bullets didn't stop him.

Freddie Gibbs revealing that he had once shot a drug addict (Image via YouTube/PowerfulJRE)

Perhaps no one will ever know the truth behind the 38-year-old's statement, but fans were excited to see him on the podcast. Here are a few reactions from his fans.

First sentence spoken by Freddie on GRE was “I shot a crack head like 9 times & he kept going” & I knew we were in for a wild ride 😂 — Tyler (@TylerEvanDavis) February 24, 2021

Leave it to @FreddieGibbs to get me to watch Joe Rogan show for the first time ever — Adam Mundwarf (@mundwarf60503) February 24, 2021

With a tec-9 — KG (@KGblahblah) February 24, 2021

Hard agree, I knew we were in for a wild ride from the beginning about why cocaine was made illegal lmao. — Eli Santiago (@The907DK) February 24, 2021

Fans can watch the segment here:

