Elon Musk on Joe Rogan's podcast revealed the "shocking" moment he broke the Cybertruck window

In 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk broke the window of the newly unveiled Tesla Cybertruck and the internet at the same time. The incident with Cubertruck happened at its highly anticipated launch.

At the unveiling of Cybertruck, the project's lead designer Franz von Holzhausen caused quite a stir when he smashed and broke two of the truck's amour glass windows on stage with a metal ball.

While the incident may have been surprising to everyone present, Musk later explained what went wrong. Before the metal ball test could be conducted, Holzhausen bashed the truck's door with a sledgehammer on stage to prove the Cybertruck's durability.

This caused the glass base to weaken, which subsequently allowed it to break after being hit with a metal ball.

Despite failing the steel ball test, the mishap at the event gave spectators a lot to talk about. The futuristic design and impressive specifications of the Cybertruck has gotten global attention.

Even Halo reacted to the Cybertruck on Twitter.

Elon Musk x Joe Rogan

In a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, Musk revealed details about the shocking moment he broke the Cybertruck's glass on stage.

As Rogan discussed the issue with the glass breaking during a live demonstration, Musk jokingly replied by saying that,

"That was shocking. We literally spent hours beforehand with lots of people throwing steel balls at the windows. At least a dozen people must have thrown steel balls at the same window."

Rogan interrupted Musk by asking, "Isn't that the problem? Musk continued by saying, "It turns out that might be our problem. If you keep hitting it with the steel balls, eventually it's going to break."

Musk went on to explain why the glass shattered so quickly. He said,

"It's hard working with test glass. When you do the production glass, it's much more robust than demo glass. It takes a while to perfect production glass, making it always better than demo glass. Nonetheless, it should have worked."

Musk also revealed the motivation behind making the Cybertruck somewhat bulletproof because it was his vision of a futuristic tank. It was more challenging to build compared to a regular truck but far more durable.

Rogan enquires about the possibility of solar-powered cybertrucks, to which Musk responded by saying,

"It's kind of a surface area issue. We could put solar covering on the truck bed, however it would only charge to allow a few extra miles per day. If you could add 10 miles a day, you'd be lucky."

The Cybertruck has a lot of untapped potential. Hopefully, as technology improves, solar power could be used to run the 'tank for the future.'

Watch the entire clip here: