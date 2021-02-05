Elon Musk says he only plays games on one console

Elon Musk is definitely no stranger to video games. A somewhat pop-culture sensation, the CEO of Tesla recently revealed that he's only played games on one console.

Only Halo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2021

Despite being a part of the 'PC Master-race,' Musk revealed that the had played Halo on a console.

Escape the winter doldrums with the latest Halo Community Spotlight! From Spartans to ODSTs, to machinima to mashups, there's something for everyone. Grab your copy and read up now! #HaloSpotlight https://t.co/Cz2xwNu9z6 pic.twitter.com/pXrwf1OtEm — Halo (@Halo) February 4, 2021

Halo: Combat Evolved was released in 2001. The game was way ahead of its time in terms of scope and ambition.

More on-point than a Jackal on Legendary. pic.twitter.com/Zet4ULN6VB — Halo (@Halo) January 30, 2021

The tweets started to fly soon after Musk revealed that the Tesla Model S could run Cyberpunk 2077. The car comes equipped with a 2,200 x 1,300-pixel central touch screen, just like a real computer, and games could be played on it.

It can play Cyberpunk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

It's not a secret that Musk loves playing video games. In the past, he has clarified that he primarily spends his gaming time on PC.

PC, of course — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2016

Advertisement

However, most of the mainline Halo series is not playable on consoles. Recently, the developers 343 Industries have brought Halo's entirety: The Master Chief Collection to PC.

Here's a beautiful rendition of The Halo Theme song:

He killed this Halo theme song 🔥



(via @Eagles)pic.twitter.com/UfAABRPY9n — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 11, 2020

Elon Musk's gaming monkey

Not satisfied with bringing gaming to his automobiles, the entrepreneurs now hopes to bring gaming to monkeys.

This won't end bad at all pic.twitter.com/RMe11Wdkjv — Mediocre_Spider-Man (@Mediocre_Spidey) February 3, 2021

In a rather peculiar development during an interview on the “Good Time Show” on the Clubhouse app, Musk revealed that a Neuralink implanted in a monkey’s brain could enable the primate to play video games using his mind.

He said,

"We've already got a monkey with a wireless implant in their skull, and the tiny wires, who can play video games using his mind. He’s not uncomfortable, and he doesn’t look weird. And you can’t even see where the neural implant went in. He’s a happy monkey.”

Advertisement

The bigger picture: Neuralink

While Musk may be conducting his monkey business (pun intended), the entrepreneur has an earnest goal for Neuralink. The main objective of the technology is to decrease latency in human-machine communication. Training monkeys to play video games only scratches the surface of that larger goal.

Elon Musk unveils company Neuralink’s plan to ultimately have the human brain achieve “symbiosis with artificial intelligence”



Find out more via @business: https://t.co/hVLEJJA32N @neuralink pic.twitter.com/IFAVLhnjUr — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) July 17, 2019

Musk teased that his neurotechnology company could begin implanting computer chips in humans later this year. A Twitter user even reached out to Musk, volunteering for "clinical studies," if required.

Neuralink is working super hard to ensure implant safety & is in close communication with the FDA. If things go well, we might be able to do initial human trials later this year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2021

In essence, Neuralink is a technology that can aid humans' interact with machines by using the human brain. A device is surgically implanted into the brain by which users will communicate with machines, and even control them.

Advertisement

The device will also aid the study of electrical signals in the brain. This could provide solutions for various brain-related diseases that are currently incurable.

Falcon 9 launches 60 Starlink satellites to orbit – mission from pad 39A on deck pic.twitter.com/71cuCBgPNX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 4, 2021

Musk claims to be doing it all for the betterment of humanity. From creating reusable rockets to seamless integration between man and machine, Musk is paving the way forward for future generations.