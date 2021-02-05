Elon Musk says he only plays games on one console

Elon Musk is definitely no stranger to video games. A somewhat pop-culture sensation, the CEO of Tesla recently revealed that he's only played games on one console.
Despite being a part of the 'PC Master-race,' Musk revealed that the had played Halo on a console.
Halo: Combat Evolved was released in 2001. The game was way ahead of its time in terms of scope and ambition.
The tweets started to fly soon after Musk revealed that the Tesla Model S could run Cyberpunk 2077. The car comes equipped with a 2,200 x 1,300-pixel central touch screen, just like a real computer, and games could be played on it.
It's not a secret that Musk loves playing video games. In the past, he has clarified that he primarily spends his gaming time on PC.
However, most of the mainline Halo series is not playable on consoles. Recently, the developers 343 Industries have brought Halo's entirety: The Master Chief Collection to PC.
Here's a beautiful rendition of The Halo Theme song:
Elon Musk's gaming monkey
Not satisfied with bringing gaming to his automobiles, the entrepreneurs now hopes to bring gaming to monkeys.
In a rather peculiar development during an interview on the “Good Time Show” on the Clubhouse app, Musk revealed that a Neuralink implanted in a monkey’s brain could enable the primate to play video games using his mind.
He said,
"We've already got a monkey with a wireless implant in their skull, and the tiny wires, who can play video games using his mind. He’s not uncomfortable, and he doesn’t look weird. And you can’t even see where the neural implant went in. He’s a happy monkey.”
The bigger picture: Neuralink
While Musk may be conducting his monkey business (pun intended), the entrepreneur has an earnest goal for Neuralink. The main objective of the technology is to decrease latency in human-machine communication. Training monkeys to play video games only scratches the surface of that larger goal.
Musk teased that his neurotechnology company could begin implanting computer chips in humans later this year. A Twitter user even reached out to Musk, volunteering for "clinical studies," if required.
In essence, Neuralink is a technology that can aid humans' interact with machines by using the human brain. A device is surgically implanted into the brain by which users will communicate with machines, and even control them.
The device will also aid the study of electrical signals in the brain. This could provide solutions for various brain-related diseases that are currently incurable.
Musk claims to be doing it all for the betterment of humanity. From creating reusable rockets to seamless integration between man and machine, Musk is paving the way forward for future generations.Published 05 Feb 2021, 18:26 IST