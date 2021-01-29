Elon Musk's sly dig aids Cyberpunk, CDPR; devs hit back with witty response

There's rarely a dull moment in the life of Elon Musk. A while back, he tweeted about the GameStop vs Wall Street controversy, and he's back at it again with Cyberpunk 2077.
CD Projekt Red, once the most valued company in Poland, saw its stocks tank after the botched launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Lawsuits, investigations, backlash, and refunds by digital distributors further added to the long list of woes.
The company's shares, valued at almost PLN 37 billion, jumped about 19% on Thursday after Elon Musk tweeted that the new Plaid Model S would also run Cyberpunk 2077.
Fans were quick to jump on the bandwagon and post some hilarious Twitter posts.
Can we fix it? Yes, we can
CDPR deserves credit for trying, as the latest major 1.1 patch addressed a few issues, though causing Cyberpunk 2077 to experience problems again.
The developers stated that the patch should fix bugs and improve various stability issues plaguing the game. It also included much-needed platform-specific fixes for old-gen consoles.
As it turned out, patch 1.1 did help a lot, but at the same, it created new bugs that needed addressing. It broke a central mission in the game by introducing an annoying bug.
During the quest "Down on the Street," those who had Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.06 save data and updated to patch 1.1 were distressed when they discovered that the dialogue options were missing during the "Wait For Takemura's Call" segment.
CDPR got to work, and with lightning speed, released hotfix 1.11 for all platforms to address this issue. The next major scheduled patch, 1.2, is expected to debut in the coming weeks and will be larger, with more significant improvements.
Cyberpunk 2077 gets mod support
Mods have been around for a while now, allowing players to experience games in ways developers wouldn't have dreamt of.
While Cyberpunk 2077 has lots of potential and a long way to go before achieving said potential, the modding community has something to rejoice about. CDPR has dropped official tools for modding support, but some fans weren't entirely thrilled about it.
Although the official modding tools have been released recently by CDPR, gamers have been using mods to upscale their experience since the game's release.
The absolutely broken yet hilarious third-person camera mod was a laugh riot amongst gamers. There's no doubt that in the coming months, some fantastic mods will drop and improve Cyberpunk 2077.
Hopefully, by the end of 2021, gamers will be able to experience Cyberpunk 2077 in all its glory. Fans and critics alike will definitely be keeping a close eye on CDPR, as the developers have a lot prove with the free DLCs and the next-gen console update for the game.
