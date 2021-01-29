Elon Musk's sly dig aids Cyberpunk, CDPR; devs hit back with witty response

There's rarely a dull moment in the life of Elon Musk. A while back, he tweeted about the GameStop vs Wall Street controversy, and he's back at it again with Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red, once the most valued company in Poland, saw its stocks tank after the botched launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Lawsuits, investigations, backlash, and refunds by digital distributors further added to the long list of woes.

Cyberpunk 2077 was the year’s most anticipated video game. But nearly a decade of hype led up to a disastrous release. Now players are demanding refunds, and a class-action lawsuit may be in the works. There are also a lot of memes. https://t.co/6zY4gOzNgp — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 19, 2020

The company's shares, valued at almost PLN 37 billion, jumped about 19% on Thursday after Elon Musk tweeted that the new Plaid Model S would also run Cyberpunk 2077.

It can play Cyberpunk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

Cyberpunk stonks goin up now. pic.twitter.com/o0WieqQ48q — Jlipper (@OfficialJlipper) January 28, 2021

Fans were quick to jump on the bandwagon and post some hilarious Twitter posts.

But can it play Doom? pic.twitter.com/k6Zo97ZydH — Geoff Barrett 🚀 (@GeoffdBarrett) January 28, 2021

And definitely can play The Witcher 3 in very high setting! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/JbLGGOmLLo — BogusThought🇺🇲 (@billhuang688) January 28, 2021

Can we fix it? Yes, we can

CDPR deserves credit for trying, as the latest major 1.1 patch addressed a few issues, though causing Cyberpunk 2077 to experience problems again.

With Cyberpunk, even the hotfixes literally have hotfixes, but … great game — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

The developers stated that the patch should fix bugs and improve various stability issues plaguing the game. It also included much-needed platform-specific fixes for old-gen consoles.

Patch 1.1 is out on PC, consoles and Stadia!



In this update, which lays the groundwork for the upcoming patches, we focused on various stability improvements and bugfixes.



List of changes: https://t.co/NlSEKjsax7 pic.twitter.com/WjLcD0SaZk — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 22, 2021

As it turned out, patch 1.1 did help a lot, but at the same, it created new bugs that needed addressing. It broke a central mission in the game by introducing an annoying bug.

During the quest "Down on the Street," those who had Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.06 save data and updated to patch 1.1 were distressed when they discovered that the dialogue options were missing during the "Wait For Takemura's Call" segment.

Hotfix 1.11 is available on PC, consoles and Stadia!



This update restores item randomization and fixes a bug which affected some users’ holocall with Takemura in Down on the Street quest.



Details: https://t.co/SsVYRGfdha pic.twitter.com/TAQmRilNxq — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 28, 2021

CDPR got to work, and with lightning speed, released hotfix 1.11 for all platforms to address this issue. The next major scheduled patch, 1.2, is expected to debut in the coming weeks and will be larger, with more significant improvements.

Cyberpunk 2077 gets mod support

Mods have been around for a while now, allowing players to experience games in ways developers wouldn't have dreamt of.

Cyberpunk 2077 modders (hopefully) will have an easier time with their creations—official mod support has arrived. https://t.co/cjTUsyagQa — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) January 26, 2021

While Cyberpunk 2077 has lots of potential and a long way to go before achieving said potential, the modding community has something to rejoice about. CDPR has dropped official tools for modding support, but some fans weren't entirely thrilled about it.

CDPR basically said: "Fix the god damn game yourselves." pic.twitter.com/UBuN2JOJbF — Zack Brangen💀🍓 (@ZBrag101) January 27, 2021

They need to fix police AI beyond anything else in my opinion, the way they spawn right behind you as soon as you commit any kind of crime is rage inducing on every level — Podrick Payne (@BausorJ) January 27, 2021

Although the official modding tools have been released recently by CDPR, gamers have been using mods to upscale their experience since the game's release.

This Cyberpunk 2077 PC mod gives the game a Borderlands-style visual makeover! See it in action and check out the URL within so you can try it out yourself. 👀https://t.co/GT2dIV8WMT pic.twitter.com/tdGvv3OrQR — IGN (@IGN) January 18, 2021

The absolutely broken yet hilarious third-person camera mod was a laugh riot amongst gamers. There's no doubt that in the coming months, some fantastic mods will drop and improve Cyberpunk 2077.

Here's what Cyberpunk 2077 looks like with a third person perspective thanks to an early work in progress mod from modders. In its current stage, it's hilarious and terrifying. https://t.co/ljgCirpcLM — YongYea (@YongYea) January 5, 2021

Hopefully, by the end of 2021, gamers will be able to experience Cyberpunk 2077 in all its glory. Fans and critics alike will definitely be keeping a close eye on CDPR, as the developers have a lot prove with the free DLCs and the next-gen console update for the game.

