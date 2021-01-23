Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.1 goes live

It's no secret that Cyberpunk 2077's launch didn't go to plan.

Riddled with bugs, performance issues, and missing features, CD Projekt Red soon came under severe scrutiny. It got to the point where Sony pulled the game from the Playstore due to poor performance on the PS4.

Cyberpunk 2077's first major patch

Patch 1.1 was the first planned post-launch update for Cyberpunk 2077. The update is live and being dropped across all platforms: PC, console, and Stadia.

The patch should fix bugs and improve various stability issues that have plagued the game. It also includes much-needed platform-specific fixes.

CD Projekt Red said:

"In this update, we focused on various stability improvements, which you can find outlined in the patch notes below. We will continue this work in patch 1.2 and other upcoming updates. At the same time, we will keep fixing the bugs you encounter and listening to your feedback on how to improve the overall game experience."

The next scheduled patch, 1.2, is expected to debut in the coming weeks and will be larger, with more significant improvements. Hopefully, these patches will remedy the issues that couldn't be dealt with in the hotfixes.

Gamer's perspective

CDPR is currently working hard to fix the game. However, some gamers are visibly annoyed that Cyberpunk 2077 couldn't deliver what was promised.

Patch 1.1 will address a few issues, but it is left to be seen whether it'll have any significant positive impact on gameplay.

One Twitter user commented:

"For all the problems this game is said to have, this patch is insignificant. Seems more like a Pacifier than anything substantial IMO."

I think there are less bugfixes in this patch than there were in 1.05 — ILikeBrazil (@ILikeBrazil1) January 22, 2021

Some players were expecting more substantial fixes pertaining to the buggy AI in Cyberpunk 2077 and anticipated an extremely long list of bug fixes and polishing.

While developers scramble to fix the game, many people are still holding a grudge against management, blaming them for lying and misleading fans about Cyberpunk 2077's final release version.

One Twitter user wrote:

"I'm not slamming the devs, rather the higher-ups and management."

Can it run Cyberpunk 2077?

The game on old-gen consoles faces much criticism due to poor performance, and most gamers recommend a powerful PC to enjoy it. However, many PC gamers unanimously agree that Cyberpunk 2077 is indeed playable on old PCs as well.

I dont exactly think you need a high end PC, I myself am running an R3 3100 and a vega 56 which for today is kinda low end maybe slightly in the middle. The performance is actually pretty decent, its slightly better when using Dynamic FidelityFX — av28 (@av28av28) January 23, 2021

One of the tweets read:

"I guess some people love complaining more than they love gaming."

My PC is from 2015 and the CPU doesn't even meet min sys reqs. The game plays fine and has been playable since day one. I guess some people love complaining more than they love gaming. — Len Sanook (@LenSanook) January 23, 2021

I'm playing on a laptop using GeForce Now and I'm having a great time with a game. You don't need a high end to play it. — Bicko (@Bicko_Mode) January 23, 2021

Gabe Newell defends CDPR

In a recent interview with TV New Zealand, Gabe Newell, most notably known for being the co-founder of Steam, sympathized with the developers and praised the studio for its ambitious project.

Newell is confident that the studio will honor its commitment to fixing the game.

He was quoted as saying:

"There are aspects of the game that are just brilliant, and it shows a tremendous amount of work — it's unfair to throw stones at any other developer because just getting something as complex and ambitious as that out the door is pretty amazing."

Valve founder, Gabe Newell, weighs in on Cyberpunk 2077's launch controversy. https://t.co/BdksvCqjb7 pic.twitter.com/neHqZkECoS — GameSpot (@GameSpot) January 20, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 is not a perfect game now. But the developers are confident that they can fix everything; the only question is how long it will ?

Despite everything thrown at CDPR after the launch of the game, they are committed to fulfilling the fans' promise. Hopefully, by the end of 2021, gamers will be able to experience Night City in all its glory.