Cyberpunk 2077 - How CD Projekt Red dropped the ball 

Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to set a new benchmark in gaming. Instead, it set an example of things not to do. For example, leaving bugs like a dancing leg.

this is my fav cyberpunk bug pic.twitter.com/u4T3bTT4hb — 🌸 cath 🌸 (@stormscales_art) January 10, 2021

Flying bikes:

And, of course, cars teleporting into buildings.

Cyberpunk bugs are funny. Also i think i already posted this 300 times but idc pic.twitter.com/gYdTVM6BKt — Mew of Gold (@OnlyOneGoldMew) January 16, 2021

CD Projekt Red is a studio well-known for Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The game has won multiple awards and set a gold standard in the RPG world. The company's reputation was cemented within the gaming community. People expected only good things from future titles.

Their next major title - Cyberpunk 2077 - is a role-playing game set in a dystopian future where greedy corporations control all internet, industry, and governments. One can roleplay as anything or anyone in this game. The poster boy of Cyberpunk 2077 is Johnny Silverhand, voiced by Keanu Reeves. This addition to the cast massively added to the hype-train.

However, after the not flawed launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on the 10th December 2020, the hype-train came to a screeching halt. Early press review copies of the game showed promising gameplay. Once players found themselves in Night City, a series of unfortunate events ensued. The console version was unstable. This resulted in Sony pulling the game from the store and Microsoft offering refunds on all digital purchases. This was a massive embarrassment for the studio.

Sony Pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from their PSN Storefront in an unprecedented move over Issuing Refunds and the Games poor state! Our Reactions! WOW! This is getting BAD for CDProjekt! What a MESS! Our Take: https://t.co/yFGmYyijS9 RT & Share Plz! pic.twitter.com/gRzer8D1ct — Joe Vargas (@AngryJoeShow) December 19, 2020

People who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 have since been asking CD Projekt Red to address the issues that plague the game versions. The boiling audience finally got an apology, of sorts, when the studio's co-founder Marcin Iwiński put out a five-minute video in which he took personal responsibility for the fiasco. An Investigative report now sheds light on the matter.

Cyberpunk or Cyberpunk'd?

In an interview with 20 former and current CD Projekt staff, acclaimed Esports journalist Jason Schreier revealed numerous issues during the development phase. Bloomberg's report exposed that developers were on tenterhooks to deliver the products with unrealistic deadlines and unethical work hours being imposed on them.

What went wrong with Cyberpunk 2077? Interviews with more than 20 current and former CD Projekt staff paint a complex picture. Unchecked ambition, technical woes, unrealistic deadlines, and above all, one belief: "We made The Witcher 3 -- it'll work out." https://t.co/T56huHkQW8 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 16, 2021

CD Projekt boss says Cyberpunk 2077 crunch is 'not that bad—and never was' https://t.co/M5uVJj4X2h pic.twitter.com/0AuahQtfAV — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) October 29, 2020

Despite knowing the truth behind its progress, how and why it was declared, gold remains a mystery.

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold! 📀



See you in Night City on November 19th! pic.twitter.com/s6U266Y1fp — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 5, 2020

The developers tried their best to bring the game to life. But a decent game failed to reach its true potential thanks to the studio owners' delusionary ambitions, technical hiccups, and shoddy planning. One team member compared the game's development to driving a speeding train while the tracks were being laid out. Since Cyberpunk 2077's launch, the company has witnessed a 30% drop in its stock valuation. An unprecedented but affirmative response from the market.

CD Projekt Red has seen a 29% drop in their stock price after the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. https://t.co/9uURfUb75Y pic.twitter.com/jC6SrTKxmr — IGN (@IGN) December 11, 2020

Although the game was announced in 2012, the actual game development didn't begin till 2016, according to Schreier's report.

The teaser trailer is live! Go check out the first video for Cyberpunk 2077! http://t.co/IBd9V8Us — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 10, 2013

Studio Head Adam Badowski took over as director and demanded changes to all existing facets of the game. Several senior developers who worked on the Witcher 3 had different opinions about how Cyberpunk should be made. These clashes eventually led to several top developers resigning. During 2018's E3 preview of Cyberpunk 2077, the demo unveiled to the public was breathtaking. However, unknown to fans and journalists at the time, the demo was fake.

The Bloomberg report also pointed out that many demo features were not included in the final game. Schreier found that employees were working overtime even though Iwiński said doing so won't be compulsory.

"Several current and former staff who worked on Cyberpunk 2077 have all said the same thing: The game’s deadlines, set by the board of directors, were always unrealistic. It was clear to many of the developers that they needed more time."



Well, well, well. — Nibel (@Nibellion) December 18, 2020

According to Schreier's report, developers are confident that all glitches and graphical issues can be fixed. The real challenge will be to get Cyberpunk 2077 back in the PlayStation store.

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund. Please visit the following link to initiate the refund: https://t.co/DEZlC0LmUG. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 18, 2020

CD Projekt Red will recover financially. However, the damage to their image and reputation is permanent. Gamers can only hope that the studio keeps its promise of fixing the game and making it accessible across all platforms.