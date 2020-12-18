Twitter in shock as Sony removes Cyberpunk 2077 from Playstation citing customer satisfaction

2020, to say the least, has been a year with plenty of surprises, shocks, and let-downs.
Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games of all time and easily the biggest release of the year, has been grabbing headlines since its launch, and not necessarily in a positive light.
The title is one of the most ambitious projects in gaming, developed for several platforms, including PS4, Xbox One, next-gen consoles, and PC and Stadia.
With an RPG as in-depth spread across so many consoles, many expected Cyberpunk 2077 to be a little less than optimal on launch. Much in line with CD Projekt Red's previous release, The Witcher 3, improved on with patches.
However, the state in which Cyberpunk 2077 was released on last-gen consoles, i.e., PS4 and Xbox One, has led many to label the game "unplayable."
Gamers left aghast after Sony removes Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store
After CDPR noticed the rising dissatisfaction among players, the studio released a statement that informed players of a full refund should they want one.
However, Sony has gone one step further and just pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store. The company has de-listed it and offered full refunds for players who own the game on consoles.
As expected, social media has erupted with various responses from the gaming community at the news of the year's biggest game being pulled from the store.
Journalists, experts, and video game industry professionals have all taken to social media to express concerns regarding the move. While Cyberpunk 2077 is unquestionably an inferior game on consoles, its PC counterpart seems to be doing fine.
While players who hadn't yet purchased the game from the PlayStation Store will not be able to do so until it has been listed again, those who own the game can play it on their consoles and continue receiving patches.Published 18 Dec 2020, 09:21 IST