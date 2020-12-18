Twitter in shock as Sony removes Cyberpunk 2077 from Playstation citing customer satisfaction

2020, to say the least, has been a year with plenty of surprises, shocks, and let-downs.

Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games of all time and easily the biggest release of the year, has been grabbing headlines since its launch, and not necessarily in a positive light.

The title is one of the most ambitious projects in gaming, developed for several platforms, including PS4, Xbox One, next-gen consoles, and PC and Stadia.

With an RPG as in-depth spread across so many consoles, many expected Cyberpunk 2077 to be a little less than optimal on launch. Much in line with CD Projekt Red's previous release, The Witcher 3, improved on with patches.

However, the state in which Cyberpunk 2077 was released on last-gen consoles, i.e., PS4 and Xbox One, has led many to label the game "unplayable."

Gamers left aghast after Sony removes Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund. Please visit the following link to initiate the refund: https://t.co/DEZlC0LmUG. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 18, 2020

After CDPR noticed the rising dissatisfaction among players, the studio released a statement that informed players of a full refund should they want one.

However, Sony has gone one step further and just pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store. The company has de-listed it and offered full refunds for players who own the game on consoles.

As expected, social media has erupted with various responses from the gaming community at the news of the year's biggest game being pulled from the store.

Holy shit - Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 is so busted that Sony is offering full refunds and even removing it from the PlayStation Store (!!) https://t.co/wk6FeHDCNg pic.twitter.com/9c7gmcop06 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 18, 2020

I don't understand why 2077's players are upset.



*AAA entertainment software goes live

*Software noticably buggy

*Refunds issued to appease masses

*Megacorps turn profit anyway

*Both sides feel smug superiority



Seems like an authentic #cyberpunk narrative to me. pic.twitter.com/gihbPsWgna — Matt (@AGameWriter) December 18, 2020

Well



Microsoft won the console wars



Cyberpunk 2077 is currently a timed Xbox exclusive — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) December 18, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 was expected to become a 30m+ seller prior to launch. It could have been delayed another year and still sold more than that easily.



This situation could have been avoided. But the state of the game + CDPR's handling of the situation post launch has led to this. https://t.co/2NW3VRs3iK — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 18, 2020

Journalists, experts, and video game industry professionals have all taken to social media to express concerns regarding the move. While Cyberpunk 2077 is unquestionably an inferior game on consoles, its PC counterpart seems to be doing fine.

It probably goes without saying but the Cyberpunk 2077 situation is such a bummer. It's not my job to defend a company (nor would I) but I really feel for the individuals who worked unbelievably hard and certainly never wanted this outcome. It just sucks! — Kallie Plagge (@inkydojikko) December 18, 2020

Sony has booted #Cyberpunk2077 from its store while Microsoft still has it and was heavily tied to its marketing. In addition to Sony distancing itself from this dumpster fire it also makes Microsoft look bad even though they did nothing wrong. — Janet Garcia (@Gameonysus) December 18, 2020

Damn did I luck out by not buying #Cyberpunk2077

Instead I've been putting time into @DayZ and @HuntShowdown and it seems to have been the wise choice. Feel bad for those developers that were overworked all for nothing. Where are all the good new games? 🤷‍♂️ — Pepper Jack 🌶️ 🧀🎙️ (@InsomniacSnack) December 18, 2020

#Cyberpunk2077



Hopefully this meme makes your day a little better. pic.twitter.com/8EgOjkGArA — WonkyDick (@DickWonky) December 18, 2020

I genuinely feel bad for all the amazing devs @CDPROJEKTRED who poured their heart into making @CyberpunkGame Yes the game should have been delayed. Yes it needed more polish sad to see so many people punished for the mistakes of the top few 😐 — Veilfire (@Veilfire07) December 18, 2020

While players who hadn't yet purchased the game from the PlayStation Store will not be able to do so until it has been listed again, those who own the game can play it on their consoles and continue receiving patches.