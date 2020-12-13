Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4: Fans bomb review scores due to performance issues

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most hotly-anticipated games of the decade and released to much fanfare.

But things have soured quickly, as the initial euphoria has turned into disappointment and frustration for many fans. Particularly, users of the base versions of the PS4 and Xbox have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the game's state upon release.

While the PC version has its issues, they don't seem to be as crippling as those faced by PS4 and Xbox users.

PS4 players take over Cyberpunk 2077 reviews with multiple lowly scores

Popular user review aggregator Metacritic is a reasonably safe place to understand how people received a piece of popular culture. The user score left on the PS4 port of Cyberpunk 2077 totals to a meager 2.3 out of 10, abysmal for a game that spent about nine years in development.

Players left nothing to the imagination in their reviews, panning the game for its poor performance on Sony's console.

"Solid 15 FPS, non-rendering textures and empty streets...on a console that can run Tlou2 and RDR2. If the game was in this state, it shouldn't have been released at all on old-gen systems. This is one of the greatest scams in videogame history."

- Faber1996 on Metacritic

"After all this waiting, I feel like I took part in the biggest scam in gaming history. All those fake "actual PS4 footage" videos and banning reviews of the PS4 version before release shows that it was all well planned, and they just feared that a lot of people would cancel pre-orders if they see how the game really is. Well done, CD Projekt, well done. You should have apologized and postponed (or canceled) the PS4 release as this is not, by any means, the product you advertised. But then you've lost all those sweet money you've ripped off your customers who trusted you."

- Octoplasma334 on metacritic

Other users took to Twitter to express their chagrin with Cyberpunk 2077.

While criticism on the PS4 port is valid, comparisons to first-party exclusive titles like God of War and The Last of Us 2 are a tad unfair. Cyberpunk 2077 was developed as a cross-platform game, and the aging hardware of the base PS4 is quite the constraint for developing a game of this scale.

To put it in perspective, the base PS4 has barely 1.84 Teraflops of power, while the mid-gen upgrade, the PS4 Pro, boasts nearly three times that at 4.2 Teraflops. Hence, it fares much better against Cyberpunk 2077's demanding visuals.

Even though Cyberpunk 2077 has taken a beating online, CDPR isn't one to rest on it' laurels. The Polish developer has already dropped hotfix 1.04 for the game.

While less than ideal, Cyberpunk 2077 continues to get post-release support, and with a few patches, may play much better shortly.