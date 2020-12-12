Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.04 patch notes: Performance and stability fixes for PS4 and PC

After a near nine-year wait, Cyberpunk 2077 finally launched on 10th December.

Fans were dismayed to find that even after a hefty day-one patch, the game was still quite buggy and unplayable. While Cyberpunk 2077’s scale and depth are impressive, its technical hiccups are proving to be quite the hurdle for developer CDPR, as evidenced by its share prices dropping nearly 30 percent post launch.

On a positive note, the devs seem to be very active in their attempts to iron out all the bugs in Cyberpunk 2077. They have dropped a hotfix to fix a slew of issues, and here’s hotfix 1.04’s complete changelog and patch notes.

Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.04 patch notes

Quests in Cyberpunk 2077

Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press.

Fixed an issue with starting a conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime.

Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way.

Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE.

Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left.

Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy.

Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals.

Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway.

Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M’ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission.

Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence.

Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River.

Fixed an issue with a conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm.

Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River.

Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love.

Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc.

Other quest fixes.

Gameplay

Fixed the preview in weapon crafting.

Visual

Reduced vehicle appearance pop-in.

Speeded up switching first-person perspective to third-person perspective in a vehicle.

Fixed issues with animations missing from important quest NPCs during cinematics.

Performance & stability

Improved stability, including various crash fixes.

Miscellaneous

Modified the flashing effect on Braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude.

Removed copyrighted songs incorrectly present in the game with "Disable Copyrighted Music" feature toggled on.

PC-specific

Switching language to default in the in-game settings now correctly sets it to the language of your Steam client.

Console-specific

Improved reflections quality on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to eliminate the smudge effect.

Fixed “The Wasteland” achievement being stuck on 97% after completing all relevant missions in The Badlands on Xbox.

Fixed an issue with missing PT-BR VO for Xbox players in Americas.

Note: Cyberpunk 2077's 1.04 hotfix is live only on PS4 and PC right now. CDPR has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 players on Xbox will receive the update soon.