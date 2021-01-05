Cyberpunk 2077 1.07 hotfix: Release date, updates, and other details

Cyberpunk 2077’s pre-scheduled “large patch” is supposed to arrive this month with a bunch of game-fixing updates.

CD Projekt Red has been regular with post-launch updates and hotfixes. After patches 1.04, 1.05, and 1.06, Cyberpunk 2077 is gearing up for its first major patch in the form of 1.07. It should arrive in January and is supposed to “fix the most prominent problems” for previous-generation devices.

CDPR had also announced a second major patch for Cyberpunk 2077. However, that isn’t scheduled before February, and rumors suggest it could contain new in-game content. There has been no official confirmation regarding the release date of said patches from the developers.

Here’s everything to know about the upcoming 1.07 hotfix for Cyberpunk 2077.

Hotfix 1.07 for Cyberpunk 2077

CDPR is hard at work fixing the damage caused by releasing an unpolished and un-optimized game on the PS4 and Xbox One. This suggests that the developers are likely to release the game-fixing 1.07 hotfix at the earliest.

Given that all the previous hotfix updates were released on Fridays, and that last Friday was January 1st, there’s a very high chance that the 1.07 hotfix could arrive next Friday, i.e., January 8th.

CDPR had previously admitted that this patch will be a lot larger than previous hotfixes. This further suggests that patch 1.07 for Cyberpunk 2077 will contain a lot of optimization changes.

Although hotfix 1.07 has no official patch notes for the time being, it is believed that it would be a lot larger than the one for 1.06.

Hotfix 1.06 is available on PC and consoles!



Here is the full list of changes: https://t.co/z7vI1cCQri pic.twitter.com/TYFqC7Kv4d — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 23, 2020

Hotfix 1.06 was approximately 18 GB in size. Given that patch 1.07 will be much larger, it could very well exceed 30 GB in file size. Following this update, CDPR has another hotfix to release before the official release of the free DLC.

The developers recently revealed that the free DLC is scheduled to arrive early in 2021. Fans can expect CD Projekt Red to roll it out once the two optimization and hotfix patches are out. These two scheduled updates will not only enhance the visual experience of Cyberpunk 2077 but also improve performance on PS4s and Xbox Ones.