Five gameplay mechanics that players would have loved in Cyberpunk 2077

When it comes to role-playing-games, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of a kind.

The title is set in Night City, an American megacity in the Free State of North California. Here, corporations control the city, cyberpsychos run wild, and militarized gangs roam freely.

Characters are either forgotten or go down in a blaze of bullets. It's a well-versed routine. Players contact a fixer, get a gig, shoot some gonks, and score some sweet eddies. Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot to offer, but at the same time, there's a lot that's missing.

Five features that could have been added to Cyberpunk 2077

#5 - Where is MAX-TAC in Cyberpunk 2077?

V has just finished the first major gig for Wakako Okada. The client is happy, eddies well-earned, and it's time to head back to the mega tower. En route, some punks try to cause mayhem. Shortly after that, Max-Tac swoops in and paints the streets red. The sheer sight of them is bloodcurdling.

It would have been good to actually see them in-game doing the same thing. Max-Tac coming in guns-blazing and giving players a helping hand during a tough fight would be quite the sight. It would be great if the developers add something like this in the future.

#4 - Item lock option

Image via CD Projekt Red

Players were left bamboozled after realizing that an item lock option was not available in-game. In the excitement of selling off items for eddies, it's very easy to sell off favorite gear by mistake.

The inventory system becomes overwhelming at times. A simple item lock option would have been a saving grace, and gamers sincerely hope it gets added sooner rather than later.

#3 - Why aren't gangs in Cyberpunk 2077 hunting players?

Night City is brutal as it gets; death lurking around every corner. Yet, gangs don't give chase after players disengage. After killing a few 100 Tyger Claws and Scavs, gamers would expect them to hunt them down across Night City.

Sadly, all they do is wait for players to engage. They behave like these static models in Cyberpunk 2077 rather than dynamic, bloodthirsty gangers out for revenge. Car chases in the game are non-existent. It's as if gang members don't know how to drive.

#2 - Do gamers even ride Choom?

Cyberpunk 2077 has some exquisite motorcycle and bike models. They look fabulous, and each handles differently. The detail is simply breathtaking.

„Reaver” - custom-built Wraith gang vehicle based on Quadra Type-66 car. With its near 1000 horsepower, you will ride eternal, shiny and chrome.

Happy 5th Anniversary #MadMaxFuryRoad pic.twitter.com/9E0gqJKqV5 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) May 15, 2020

It feels refreshing to take a motorcycle out for a spin in Night City. It gets the adrenaline pumping faster than inhaling black market S-Keef.

However, oddly enough, V seems to be the only one riding a motorbike in the city. The rest are just parked in dark alleys and street corners.

Players expected the world of Cyberpunk 2077 to be filled with bike riding maniacs. It is a wonder why CD Projekt Red didn't include this in the final game.

#1 - Gone too soon

Image via CD Projekt Red

Jackie Welles is more than just another NPC. He is something out of the ordinary. Voiced by Jason Hightower, the character is all heart and soul.

He accompanies V for the first few hours of Cyberpunk 2077. Based on the life path gamers choose for V, the character will get introduced to Jackie in three different ways.

V can run into him while stealing a car, help him smuggle contraband into the city, or meet up with him to discuss a gig. Unfortunately, it all ends in the back seat of Delamain's cab after the heist goes wrong.

Jackie Welles truly deserved a much larger role in Cyberpunk 2077. His personality and the brilliant voice acting made him stand out among other NPCs. Why CD Projekt Red chose to flatline him early in the game remains a mystery. Gamers would have loved to spend more time with him.

