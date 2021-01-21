Cyberpunk 2077's Photo Mode contest goes live

Projekt Red recently announced #Shutterpunk2077 - Cyberpunk 2077's official photo mode contest. A player can take creative screenshots in-game and stand a chance to win prizes.

By 31st January, fans can submit screenshots taken inside Cyberpunk 2077 using the photo mode. Gamers can participate in three categories:

Portrait

Focusing on V or any other character from the game.

Action

Showing off dynamic moments of the game such as fights, jumps, car chases, etc.

Sights

Taking in the best views from the game and architecture of Night City.

Official #Cyberpunk2077 Photo Mode Contest is here!



Take a screenshot with in-game photo mode and Tweet it with #Shutterpunk2077 hashtag to participate. There are 3 categories: Portrait, Action & Sights.



We’re waiting for your screenshots until Sunday, Jan 31st, 11:59 PM CET pic.twitter.com/y26L2nlJJV — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 20, 2021

Advertisement

How to Enter the competition

Take a screenshot, edit it, and tweet it using #Shutterpunk2077 to enter the competition. The category of the photo should be mentioned in the tweet. It is important to clearly state the category in which the photo falls to avoid confusion or disqualification.

#Shutterpunk2077 Landscape - “It's All Out There, You Just Have To Reach Out And Take It“ pic.twitter.com/c33eWhY18f — The Law (@FiteTheLaw) January 21, 2021

Participants can only enter one picture for each category. To check out a few awesome submissions, click here.

The rules are simple:

No editing of the photo is allowed outside Cyberpunk 2077's photo mode. Failure to follow this rule may lead to disqualification. Stickers, frames, and backgrounds cannot be used.

Players are encouraged to explore Cyberpunk 2077 in-depth to find the perfect scenic spot or that ideal snap.

There will be first, second, and third places for each category. A total of nine winners will be announced. The winners of #Shutterpunk2077 will be declared on 28th February.

The Prizes

1st place:

● Dell Alienware m17 laptop with exclusive Cyberpunk skin,

● 3 L-sized Cyberpunk Displate

● Goodie bag worth $100

2nd place:

● Secret Lab Omega gaming chair Cyberpunk 2077 Edition,

● 2 L-sized Cyberpunk Displate

Advertisement

● Goodie bag worth $100

3rd place:

● Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk mouse

● Razer CP2077 Custom Gigantus V2 (M) mouse mat

● Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard

● Razer Blackshark V2 Pro headset

● 2 M-sized Cyberpunk Displate

● Goodie bag worth $100

What is Cyberpunk 2077's photo mode?

Cyberpunk 2077 features a Photo Mode that players can use in-game. During the game, press N on the keyboard to get started. The gameplay immediately pauses and opens the photo edit mode.

Using this mode, players can take captivating screenshots of the game, even during cut scenes. The numerous settings available in Photo Mode will take a great deal of time and patience to master.