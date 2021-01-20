Cyberpunk 2077 can't seem to catch a break as CDPR faces yet another lawsuit

CD Projekt Red, the developers of Cyberpunk 2077, just can't seem to catch a breather.

Barely a month since the game's launch, and the studio has been hit with not one, but two class action lawsuits. CDPR says it will "take vigorous action to defend itself." It remains to be seen who comes out on top.

Act I

The first lawsuit was filed by Rosen Law Firm on the 25th of December, 2020. It aimed to reimburse damages caused to investors who purchased securities in CD Projekt Red between January 16th and December 17th, 2020.

These investments were made based on statements made by people associated with Cyberpunk 2077's development.

CD Projekt Red Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Cyberpunk’s Messy Launch https://t.co/qLIGf8u8V4 pic.twitter.com/6SVrTkgc9f — Kotaku (@Kotaku) December 25, 2020

Act II

The confirmation of the second lawsuit comes three weeks after the first legal claim was made, on the 15th of January, 2021.

Reportedly, the lawsuit is quite similar to the first one. It aims at reimbursing the investors that are owed damages, as they were lied to about the condition of Cyberpunk 2077 before launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 draws another class action lawsuit. https://t.co/z02XSK60D6 — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) January 18, 2021

Cyberpunk'd 2077: The console edition

To be candid, Cyberpunk 2077 is a beautiful game; only when played on a high-end PC. The disparity between the console versions and PC version cannot be justified. Running at an average of 15 fps, console players were left scratching their heads upon launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a mess on PS4 and Xbox One - and the memes have already begun https://t.co/U2ZkiLPxgt — Eurogamer (@eurogamer) December 10, 2020

The patches so far have addressed a number of major issues and bugs, however, a lot of work is yet to be done. PS5 and Xbox Series X owners will have to wait till towards the end of 2021 to truly experience the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077.

Many gamers that were disappointed with the game cashed out when CD Projekt Red announced it would provide refunds for digital copies.

Cyberpunk 2077 needs fixes, not excuses.

CD Projekt Red co-founder, Marcin Iwiński, had previous stated that many of the bugs/glitches gamers encountered on the consoles versions of the game didn't come up during testing. However, a recent investigation by Jason Schreier revealed that developers were well aware of the issues.

What went wrong with Cyberpunk 2077? Interviews with more than 20 current and former CD Projekt staff paint a complex picture. Unchecked ambition, technical woes, unrealistic deadlines, and above all, one belief: "We made The Witcher 3 -- it'll work out." https://t.co/T56huHkQW8 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 16, 2021

An interview with former and current CD Projekt Red staff revealed numerous issues during the development phase of Cyberpunk 2077. Bloomberg's report even exposed the fact that developers were facing massive crunch times and were given unrealistic deadlines.

Devs at CD Projekt said despite promises that crunch would not be mandatory, they felt pressured to work overtime on and off for years. I can't share all the stories, but here's one on the record that may help explain why it's been infuriating to see people downplay CDPR's crunch pic.twitter.com/Qne7pti2tT — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 16, 2021

- One CDPR developer told their manager that they didn't want to work overtime, as their CEO had said would be OK. Fine, their manager said, but one of their other coworkers would just have to work extra hours to make up for them. Several other developers shared similar stories — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 16, 2021

With pressure mounting, stock valuation dropping, and bad press from critics and gamers alike, on the 14th of January, Iwiński apologized to fans and revealed a roadmap for Cyberpunk 2077.

On the official website, CDPR released a detailed FAQ which would have put to rest a few doubts that players had. Hopefully, the developers can fix the game in the coming months, before more players start losing interest.