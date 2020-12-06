Redditor who played "unpatched" Cyberpunk 2077 reports serious problems with the game

Cyberpunk 2077 is perhaps the most-anticipated game of the year. However, the unpatched version of Cyberpunk 2077 apparently has many issues that need to be addressed.

Recently, a discussion on Reddit revealed a lot about Cyberpunk 2077 before its official release.

CD Projekt Red announced that the game needs to be optimized before its release. From the looks of the unpatched version of the game, Cyberpunk's day 1 update will have to do some very heavy lifting to fix the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 unpatched version reveals major issues that need to be fixed

Despite several delays during 2020, it is safe to assume that CDPR has been trying their best to provide the community with the game they want. In a recent interview, CDPR co-founder Marcin Iwinski revealed that the developers have been working six days a week non-stop.

I want to say something, I see a lot of people basing their thoughts and experiences of cyberpunk 2077 on the early unpatched version of the game which yes does have bugs, glitches, NPC density is pretty low, along with other issues. The majority of these things will be fixed — Rapid_Ranger (@ranger_rapid) December 5, 2020

He also announced that the "non-obligatory crunch policy" is what separates CDPR from other game developers.

However, despite CDPR's best efforts, players have been talking about how the unpatched version of the game has multiple issues.

A Reddit post raised several issues with Cyberpunk 2077. The user mentioned:

“Population density is wayyyy higher than I was expecting, runs at 60fps with some frame drops, the game is very buggy like repeated crashes, dialogue just not being played sometimes”

The post also highlighted that the controller becomes completely unresponsive several times in Cyberpunk 2077. Objects tend to ghost or lose their animation while players sprint through alleys.

Similarly, the screen keeps flickering and the frame rate keeps dropping on certain instances. Automobiles and NPCs appear out of nowhere and vanish as soon players move away.

The post concluded with how this version of Cyberpunk 2077 is far from being ready. The game is definitely worth all the hype, but it needs to be adequately optimized.

Reddit user u/Schipunov also mentioned in a post that the framerate is not steady at 60fps. Instead, it keeps dropping every time players are involved in some action.

Several others on the thread believe that by December 10, 2020, these problems will disappear from Cyberpunk 2077. The day 1 update is yet to be tested out and may fix all the issues players have been facing.

The November 19 delay was quite controversial for Cyberpunk 2077. However, after some have tried out the unpatched version, the community perhaps understands why CDPR delayed the release.

It is usual for AAA titles to have bugs and glitches in their early patches. That is the reason why devs make adjustments before officially releasing the game.

