Cyberpunk 2077 third-person mod reveals V's dreadful sleeping position

Cyberpunk 2077 has a special third-person camera mod that allows players to focus on all the distinct details added by CDPR.

Cyberpunk 2077's Third Person Mod works great! pic.twitter.com/FlM86tZUo5 — WreckinRod (@WreckinRod) January 4, 2021

While numerous glitches and bugs can be uncovered with this third-person view, it also helps gamers see how V sleeps in-game.

A Reddit post recently surfaced showing the Cyberpunk 2077 community how V looks while sleeping. This view is only available for players with the third-person view mod.

This mod is fairly new, and it allows Cyberpunk 2077 players to get a better perspective of the environment. Although it is not included in the regular game, gamers can try it out to quench their curiosity, especially V's sleeping position.

Cyberpunk 2077 third-person-perspective mod reveals V's unusual sleeping posture

Image via u/jk47_99 Reddit

Cyberpunk 2077 allows gamers to have the freedom of customization when it comes to avatar creation. However, since the game is played with a first-person-perspective, it becomes difficult for players to see their own character.

Image via u/jk47_99 Reddit

The most that players can see are V's hands and legs, which is definitely not enough. This is why the third-person-perspective mod is becoming popular in Cyberpunk 2077. This allows players to see the various cosmetic inclusions, tattoos, and clothes their character wears as the protagonist.

This third-person-perspective mod went live last week, which is why it is still a work in progress. Numerous gamers reported how the visuals are messed up with this mod, as it tends to throw the character out of focus. Furthermore, this mod brings several new glitches and bugs to Cyberpunk 2077.

u/jk47_99 posted a clip that features this third-person-perspective mod in Cyberpunk 2077. The video features V going to sleep in his/her apartment. The main feature of interest in the video highlights how V sleeps quite extraordinarily.

Here is how the Reddit community reacted to this odd sleeping posture by V in Cyberpunk 2077:

Image via Reddit

u/localsd mentions that this is one of the oddest things in the game. Furthermore, this might be added by CDPR as an 'attention-to-detail' feature.

u/space-throwaway mentioned that this is exceedingly intuitive as V is exhausted after a heist and wants to crash on his/her bed.

Image via Reddit

u/awzaq pointed out that this little feature exposes how CDPR released the game too early. Highlighting an experience with the police in Cyberpunk 2077, the Reddit user compared the cops AI with GTA games.

Image via Reddit

Unlike normal human beings, V chooses to sleep horizontally on the bed. This also adds to the illusion since V is tired after all the exploits in Night City. While it may not be aesthetic or humanly, it shows how V doesn't care much about something as insignificant as the sleeping posture.

With the character's legs hanging out of the bed, it might look odd to gamers who are playing Cyberpunk 2077 for the first time. However, this is designed to perfection by CDPR. It represents "sleep" in a different way.

To a mercenary like V, sleep is just a utility to get his/her body ready for the next day. The position or the posture is meaningless to V as he/she is only interested in the functional purpose of sleeping.

It definitely adds to the illusion as V is exhausted and drops dead on his/her bed every time the player comes to the apartment. While it might look weird to some, it is an example of continuity in Cyberpunk 2077.