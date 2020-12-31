Mortal Kombat Easter Egg in Cyberpunk 2077: What is it and where to find it

Cyberpunk 2077 has several easter eggs with pop culture references. Players have finally found one related to legendary video game series Mortal Kombat.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a phenomenon in its own right. It has faced a lot of criticism from the video game community for being glitch-laden.

However, that hasn't stopped gamers from finding all the hidden items in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot more to offer than what meets the eye. Recently, several gamers and YouTubers discovered a Scorpion action figure from Mortal Kombat in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to find the Mortal Kombat Easter Egg in Cyberpunk 2077

Players will find this Easter Egg when they complete the "Fly Me Away " side-quest in Cyberpunk 2077.

The Mortal Kombat Easter Egg features a Scorpion action figure, which players can obtain as V. They can put it up as a display item in V's room afterwards. The mission begins when V teams up with Panam, Mirch and the other nomads from Aldecaldos.

Players will also get to complete the "Riders On The Storm" here in Cyberpunk 2077. However, don't finish the "Queen Of The Highway" job before obtaining the Scorpion action figure.

Players will have to interact with Mitch at a location where Scorpion is referenced in the conversation. Mitch signals V to follow him to a special location. This is done to give a grand sendoff to Mitch's fallen ally named Scorpion.

Players will then travel to the edge of a canyon, where Mitch informs V that Scorpion is the body inside the vehicle's trunk. The two then decide to light up the vehicle and send it flying off the canyon. This is one of the best cinematic moments in Cyberpunk 2077.

After finishing this quest, Mitch rewards V with Scorpion's lucky charm. It is a small action figure resembling the legendary warrior from Mortal Kombat. Even the design on the action figure features the golden armour.

Upon examining the action figure with V's scanner, the figure references the item from "KO Kombat" named "Yellow Jacket somebody."

From the "Batmobile" to "Heisenberg," gamers can find all sorts of Easter Eggs in Cyberpunk 2077 if they know where to look.