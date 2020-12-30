Cyberpunk 2077 redditor's Judy cosplay is breaking the CP 2077 subreddit

Cyberpunk 2077 has inspired numerous cosplayers to dress up as characters from the game with their futuristic outfits.

CDPR hosted a Cosplay Contest for their community and everyone dressed to impress in the event. This inspired several fans and cosplayers to post a version of their Cyberpunk 2077 look on social media.

Most of these posts on Reddit and Twitter include realistic elements from Cyberpunk 2077. While some dressed up in casual overalls, others preferred neon-embedded jackets.

The best Judy Alvarez Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay on the internet

Image via Reddit

Cyberpunk 2077 has been criticized by gamers and fans alike. Regardless, Cyberpunk 2077 is definitely one of the most aesthetically pleasing games of all time.

The visual details added to Cyberpunk 2077 cannot be matched by any game in the industry. This level of intricate detailing in outfits makes it quite challenging for cosplayers. Thus, cosplaying as a Cyberpunk 2077 character is more than neon lights and a colored hairstyle.

The costume design in Cyberpunk 2077 is nuanced and defines the particular traits of a character in-game. Whether it's a loyal Nomad or a ruthless Corpo, Cyberpunk 2077 offers a range of ideas for cosplayers.

I'm going to go off twitter for few days for personal reasons. But just want to share few cyberpunk pics before I go. To @shial11 @Lilayaah @pawpanasiuk and the @CyberpunkGame team and community have a great new year. pic.twitter.com/AjLTRbh3tJ — Darrol Ruth (@Darth_Wolf_66) December 29, 2020

Therefore, while creating iconic character-cosplay, players have blended art and digital media together. Some of these innovative designs are genuinely exquisite and look straight out of Night City.

Most of the cosplayers have selected Judy Alvarez as inspiration from Cyberpunk 2077. As a pivotal character in Cyberpunk 2077, Judy Alvarez is perhaps one of the simpler looks to pull off in cosplay.

Image via u/molzenna Reddit

Here is how Reddit reacted to the Cyberpunk 2077 Judy Alvarez cosplay.

Image via u/molzenna Reddit

u/molzenna posted a TikTok video of her transforming into Judy Alvarez from Cyberpunk 2077. With a shoe-flip, she showed off her perfect look with iconic rose tattoos.

Image via Reddit

Naturally, fans started showing her love for the incredible costume design and the video idea. Following this, several other Reddit users posted their cosplay ideas for Cyberpunk 2077.

Image via Reddit

u/Sawakate posted a photo of herself dressed in a typical black Corpo suit with black calfskin gloves. She dressed up like Meredith Stout from Cyberpunk 2077. The highlight of this picture was clearly the dimly lit Corpo label on the suit.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Cyberpunk Cosplay event:

Image via Deviantart.com

Molza posted an image cosplaying Judy Alvarez. Extra points for the hairstyle. On closer inspection, there's a nice fade from purple at the root to streaks of fluorescent green.

This stunning cosplay doesn’t stop with makeup and costume, but also delivers a beautifully artistic shot of the Mox.



🎨 “Judy Alvarez cosplay, Cyberpunk 2077” by Molza: https://t.co/NVBhuxTiSA #Cyberpunk #Cosplay pic.twitter.com/47LwSAPhJ9 — DeviantArt (@DeviantArt) December 26, 2020

Twitch streamer maybe: ghoul posted an image with a sick Corpo-glass as the highlighting feature.

Cyberpunk Cosplay Monday. Come hang out while I do side missions. https://t.co/SMb2Ic8eti pic.twitter.com/m23q0B1Dvd — maybe: ghoul (@ghouleeghoul) December 22, 2020

Similarly, Tenraiis_cosplay posted her version of Judy Alvarez from Cyberpunk 2077.

Although she mentions the short hair, it looks pretty good with the outfit and the matching tattoos.

Image via Instagram

Cosplayer anastasiya_dryomova came up with one of the best looks for Judy Alvarez. With the slick fade hairstyle, matched with the tattoos, she definitely looks like Judy from Cypberpunk 2077.

Here are few honorable mentions from Twitter with brilliant Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay ideas.

A quick cyberpunk cosplay by me @nicstri_cosplay via /r/Cyberpunk by u/ nicstri_cosplay #cyberpunk #cyberpunk2077 #gaming pic.twitter.com/a3ZNjhjCKT — Cyberpunk 2077 - Game Of The Year (@cyberpunkig) December 17, 2020

Hey #BiCreators

I'm a bi female cosplayer who's into Critical Role, cyberpunk aesthetic and lots of other fandoms. I bring a lot of attention to detail to my costumes and I love sewing, makeup and wig styling pic.twitter.com/RescKE82Jf — Masha🦌 and Dancer🦌 and Prancer🦌 and Vixen🦌 (@mashapocalypse) December 28, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 by kmaggzy & Candy Valentina https://t.co/SMF9pFgN3Y #cosplay — FnC 2077 🇪🇺 (@FoodAndCosplay) December 29, 2020

Before and after: my first try at a “cyberpunk” inspired makeup/cosplay. Pretty proud but I know what I’d change for next time. Feeling very Corpo. #cosplay #Cyberpunk2077 #Cyberpunk pic.twitter.com/ZWa0txV844 — Sylvan Vixen (@sylvan_vixen) December 23, 2020