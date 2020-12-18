Cyberpunk 2077 glitches that show why Sony had to take the game off Playstation Store

Cyberpunk 2077 just can't seem to catch a break!

The game had broken the internet with its rampant popularity. However, the most-awaited game of the decade is also becoming infamous for having extensive bugs and glitches.

Recently, Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from the PlayStation Store after a massive controversy focused on the title's glitches. This was followed by a message from CD Projekt Red about fixing the game as soon as they could.

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund. Please visit the following link to initiate the refund: https://t.co/DEZlC0LmUG. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 18, 2020

Amidst all the raging talk, Cyberpunk 2077 has received the rather unwanted label of an "underdeveloped" game. This explains why the developers took so much time to release it in the first place.

Several players even got to play the unpatched version of Cyberpunk 2077 before it's release. Surprisingly, this version was infested with bugs that popped out of nowhere while players roamed the streets of Night City. But they didn't seem to receive any fixed before launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 reasonably removed from the PlayStation store because of extensive glitches

A Reddit thread has now surfaced, showing that players experienced playing with a headless V, as a camera glitch sent the protagonist into a third-person perspective. Similarly, this bug captured the camera angle and didn't allow the player to move around freely.

Several clips on YouTube and Twitter went viral, showing all the unnecessary glitches in-game. The bug-laden title has inspired people to make interactive memes.

One of the most popular ones includes a woman's head replacing the pillow at V's apartment. Another glitch shows that players can destroy vehicles just by throwing another person/NPC at them.

Finally completed cyberpunk 2077 after a long week tbh without all of the crashes and bugs it was a pretty good game Especially for the story @CDPROJEKTRED @CyberpunkGame you guys have got this I know you can fix this whole thing — Angus Mitchell (@AngusMitchell01) December 17, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077's troubles started pre-launch

It seems like the internet is divided between "why CDPR delayed the game" and "why Cyberpunk 2077 is full of glitches." Several experts mentioned before the official release that players need to give CDPR more time to finish the game properly.

Thus, it doesn't come as a surprise that Cyberpunk 2077 is full of glitches. CDPR gave in to popular demand and had to publish the game early. However, with this recent PlayStation fiasco, the Polish organization has promised to issue fixes with the new DLC.

The primary issue players have with Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't have to do with game mechanics or the quality of the design. The only problem that companies and players are having are related to glitches and bugs.

NOW is the time to actually buy cyberpunk, while the bugs are still hot and hilarious, not refund it! cherish this pic.twitter.com/CSEmyKmrQl — Gene Park (@GenePark) December 17, 2020

Sony's decision to remove Cyberpunk 2077 from its store came with the refund information for players purchasing the game. Sony Interactive Entertainment has issued a statement about striving to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction.

The glitches and bugs in Cyberpunk 2077 did not satisfy players, regardless of the platform. While Sony has removed the game "until further notice," CDPR is left in a fix.

The developer needs to issue a fix for all bugs and glitches, as the backlash from players is unanimous across platforms. PC players have reported that the game crashes quite often and has several optimization issues.

CDPR's official response mentioned that players can still purchase or book Cyberpunk 2077 online. However, esports experts are not sold with this statement, as they want a game without bugs and glitches.

A significant section of the PlayStation community has registered for refunds on Cyberpunk 2077 purchased from the PlayStation Store. Several others might follow this on PCs and Xbox's.

Cyberpunk's bugs are getting creepy. Stole a car but the character model was still in.... So this happened #PS4share pic.twitter.com/baCbg5AE1u — Jon Ford- God of war Youtuber! (@jonford543) December 14, 2020

Despite all the criticism, Cyberpunk 2077 is an incredibly immersive game and deserves to be at the top. CDPR has assured fans it will do its best to earn that respectful position in the gaming community.

Despite all the bugs and glitches, I'm having a blast playing the game via /r/cyberpunkgame by u/ Synthicide__ #cyberpunk #cyberpunk2077 #gaming pic.twitter.com/yDF1xNEwPK — Cyberpunk 2077 - Game Of The Year (@cyberpunkig) December 18, 2020

Hopefully, CDPR will get things sorted in December before officially bringing Cyberpunk 2077 back to the PlayStation Store. Alternatively, gamers wanting refunds can visit PlayStation.com to register for refunds.