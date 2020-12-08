Cyberpunk 2077 pre-download and pre-order now available globally

Cyberpunk 2077's pre-download is finally available worldwide for players on Xbox and PC.

CD Projekt Red announced that the pre-download is available on GOG.com, Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox. It has also mentioned that PlayStation will receive this option 48 hours before the official release.

This comes as a brilliant gift for the community, as Cyberpunk 2077 is perhaps the most-anticipated game of this decade.

Cyberpunk 2077 pre-download and pre-order now available worldwide

For PS4 and Xbox One players, Cyberpunk 2077 will be available at midnight on 10th December. The game will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2021.

The Day 1 patch size for Cyberpunk 2077 was around 43.5 GB, with the game initially slated to be around 70 GB.

Image via Cyberpunk.net

However, this is just the Day 1 patch, and it is plausible to expect a few more patches before the official release. CDPR recommends players have a Solid-State Drive instead of a Hard Drive for enhanced performance.

Simultaneously, the game will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store from 11 AM ET/8 PM PT/9:30 PM IST.

Image via GOG.com

The pre-order on GOG.com costs $42.99, and players will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 from 10th December.

Players looking for economical options to purchase the game in the UK or the US will have the following rates.

Note: The Collector's version has been sold out and might not be available for a while. Players can still pre-order it on GOG.com.

For the UK, ShopTo.net is the best choice:

Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 - £45.85

- £45.85 Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One - £45.85

- £45.85 Cyberpunk 2077 for PC - £39.85

For the US, Amazon seems to be the best choice:

Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 - $49.94

- $49.94 Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One - $49.94

- $49.94 Cyberpunk 2077 for PC - $59.99

The standardized $60 pricing is pretty decent for a game like Cyberpunk 2077.

CDPR's team released a short video to thank the community for its loyal support. Alicia Kozera, Community Manager at CDPR, also mentioned why players should consider pre-ordering from GOG.com:

"If you pre-order from GOG, the entire money stays in the CD Projekt Red family, and we can continue to do amazing work together."

Purchasing on GOG.com will also allow gamers to have a DRM-free gameplay, which means no activation or online connection is required to play. Simultaneously, they can rely on the 24/7 safety and support provided with full refunds for up to 30 days.

