Cyberpunk 2077 is finally arriving without another delay in sight.

The lead up to Cyberpunk 2077 has been a wild combination of hype and frustration. The game has had so many delays that many people can't believe the day is finally coming.

Players are now able to preload Cyberpunk 2077 on both Steam and the Epic Games store. PC players can prepare the game for immediate playtime once it is released.

How to preload Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam and Epic Games

Steam



Pre-loading the game is quite easy on Steam. Players have to first purchase the game from the Steam Store. They would next have to open Steam and click on Store at the top. They can either scroll to find Cyberpunk 2077 or look for it using the search box in the top-right corner.

Players can then add the game to the cart and checkout. Cyberpunk 2077 will be purchased. After that, they can go to their Library. On the list of games to the left, they will find the newly-owned Cyberpunk 2077.

Players can simply click on it, and there will be an option to either install or download the game.

Epic Games



The Epic Games store works in a similar way to Steam. Players will first have to download the Epic Games store and open it. There is a Store option to the left labeled with a small price tag. Much like Steam, players will have to scroll down until Cyberpunk 2077 appears. They can also look for it using the search box at the top-right corner.

A massive trailer video will be seen on the page. A Pre-Purchase button is located underneath the video. Players can click on this button to purchase the game. Cyberpunk 2077 will be added to the Library, which is located right below the Store tab on the left.

Players can then select Cyberpunk 2077, and the option to preload the game will be available.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available to play on December 10, 2020. Players in some regions, however, will actually be able to play it late on December 9.

The game is available currently for PC, Google Stadia, Xbox One, and PS4. The Xbox Series S and X, along with the PlayStation 5, will not see Cyberpunk 2077 until sometime in 2021.