How big is Cyberpunk 2077's map?

Cyberpunk 2077's map is horizontally the same size or smaller than games like The Witcher 3, but its sprawling cities make the verticality and area far denser.

In terms of the pure width of the map, Cyberpunk 2077 won't be shattering any records. From what has been shown, the districts within the game seem relatively tame for size and could even be smaller than the map of The Witcher 3.

However, that doesn't tell the full story. When it comes to usable space, Cyberpunk 2077 may surprise many players on launch day.

Cyberpunk 2077 map and districts

It's clear that CD Projekt Red has put a lot of time into fleshing out Night City and making it a vibrant city to play through. Even if the entire map isn't necessarily as wide as other maps in recent games, it should be far more full of life.

Much of Night City is based around a dense city with all kinds of cultural differences. With the verticality and interior space taken into account within Cyberpunk 2077's map, it's highly likely that there is actually more playable space to explore in the game compared to The Witcher 3.

Take a game like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for example. Skyrim may fall short of maps in other games in terms of pure landmass. But if all of the dungeons and buildings are taken into account, the map becomes far denser and expansive as a collective.

Much of Cyberpunk will likely be spent inside buildings in Night City. In fact, CD Projekt Red developers have talked about that before, and it even affected the point of view for players in Cyberpunk 2077. The Witcher series was always in the third person, and CD Projekt Red had contemplated the same thing for Cyberpunk 2077.

However, because of the time spent inside major buildings, and the nature of the dense city that players would need to traverse, CD Projekt Red went the first-person route.

There will be six city districts in Night City and additional outskirts to explore within the desert. The districts include City Center, Heywood, Westbrook, Pacifica, Watson, and Santo Domingo. A final district, or map section of Cyberpunk 2077 rather, is the Badlands. The Badlands are the desert section that will feature more horizontal space than vertical space unlike the rest of the city.