Cyberpunk 2077 release date: Dr Disrespect claims the game could release on the 9th of December

Dr Disrespect has claimed that he has been hearing rumors about Cyberpunk 2077's availability to play on December 9.

Cyberpunk 2077 will officially launch on December 10, 2020. The release is nearly a week away, and fans of all kinds have been building hype.

Dr Disrespect is one fan who hasn't been shy about his excitement for the game. In response to one of his viewers saying the game unlocks on December 9, Doc revealed a rumor that he has been hearing.

Dr Disrespect's Cyberpunk 2077 rumor

In a clip from his stream, Dr Disrespect acknowledged the official launch date of December 10 and the pre-load date of December 9. He followed the acknowledgement up with a new take on a rumor.

Dr Disrespect said:

"I'm hearing rumors that potentially, potentially you'll be able to start to play it on the 9th. Like around 6 or 7 Eastern Time."

Of course, Dr Disrespect likely has a lot of insider information that the average consumer doesn't have. He didn't reveal his source, and there have been no confirmations on that rumor. That means it isn't set in stone, but it can definitely be taken seriously.

Even if Dr Disrespect hasn't provided a solid source for the rumor, a look into the past could reveal that he may be right after all.

Back in 2015, CD Projekt Red launched The Witcher 3. CD Projekt Red are Polish developers who follow their own time zone naturally. So, when The Witcher 3 released around 1 AM Central European Time, it still launched globally. During that launch, the game released at 7 PM Eastern Standard Time, which was technically a day before the official launch.

Those times for The Witcher 3 launch match up exactly with what Dr Disrespect claimed in the clip. If CD Projekt Red's history tells us anything, Dr Disrespect is very likely correct in his assumption, and Cyberpunk 2077 could be released late into December 9 for North America.

Dr Disrespect has also been tweeting out photos linked to him and Cyberpunk 2077 as he is clearly hyped for the release of the game. Back in October, he tweeted out a cryptic message that caused fans to speculate about a collaboration.

Just wait until you see what we have planned.



Next level. https://t.co/xgxtRu4QVJ — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) October 19, 2020

The tweet caused fans to theorize whether there would be a major stream event for the Doc or if he would somehow be linked to Cyberpunk 2077.

It would certainly fit in with his aesthetic but fans will have to wait until next week to see what he has in store for Cyberpunk 2077.