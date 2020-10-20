Dr Disrespect tweet causes fans to speculate over Cyberpunk 2077 collaborations

Dr Disrespect has tweeted out a very cryptic plan with Cyberpunk 2077, and fans are already beginning to speculate.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account first tweeted out:

"#Cyberpunk 2077 is exactly 1 month away."

Along with the line was a quick video of the game that was narrated by Keanu Reeves.

Keanu Reeves has been one of the most high-profile faces associated with Cyberpunk 2077 and is in the game as the character Johnny Silverhand. Part of his name comes from the silver arm modification he has, and he is likely to play an integral role throughout the game. In that sense, Keanu Reeves is one of the leads in Cyberpunk 2077.

Dr Disrespect tweet about Cyberpunk 2077 sends fans into a frenzy

Shortly after Cyberpunk 2077 tweeted the clip out, Dr Disrespect sent out a tweet of his own. Dr Disrespect quote-tweeted Cyberpunk 2077's clip and added his own thoughts. He said:

"Just wait until you see what we have planned. Next level."

There is no information from Dr Disrespect besides the very cryptic tweet but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about what the tweet might mean.

Cyberpunk 2077 has already had a bunch of streamers and gaming personalities be a part of the game as NPCs in quests or other sections of the game. One of the streamers most excited for the opportunity was CohhCarnage.

With that in mind, the chance of Dr Disrespect making an appearance in Cyberpunk 2077 isn't unrealistic. In a sense, it's almost expected. Doc has expressed his excitement for the game on multiple occasions, and the aesthetic of Cyberpunk fits the Dr Disrespect aesthetic to perfection. His character would easily blend into that world.

Doc, don’t play with our hearts like this. Are you in 2077?! pic.twitter.com/6QHPLX5hwW — L4YER_CAK3 (@layer_cake) October 19, 2020

This wouldn't be the first time that Dr Disrespect is added to a game. Last week, he unveiled his collaboration with Rogue Company as a skin for the game and also revealed a full-blown Champion's Club map called The Arena. If Dr Disrespect were to announce his likeness in Cyberpunk 2077 as well, it would be quite a portfolio for the streamer.

It's also very likely that Dr Disrespect simply has a stream event planned for the release of Cyberpunk 2077. His stream quality and production is always high quality, and he's been known to have entire themes built around the games he's playing. Regardless of whether it's a stream event or a game collaboration, it should be exciting.