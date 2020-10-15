Dr Disrespect is now a playable character skin in Rogue Company. Rogue company is a 4v4 team based shooter, for anyone who is unfamiliar with the title. It's a free-to-play game that has been developed by First Watch Games, and published by Hi-Rez Studios. Players choose a Rogue character and fight in tactical matches in a third-person view.

As the game picks up steam, Hi-Rez continues to push for collaborations between external personalities. This time, the collaboration is with Dr Disrespect.

Dr Disrespect is now a character skin in Rogue Company

Today, Dr Disrespect tweeted out a minute long clip of the new collaboration between himself and Rogue Company. The clip itself shows off a new map, and plenty of Dr Disrespect themes, as Doc can be heard saying many of his most popular quotes. At the end of the clip, the Dr Disrespect skin is officially unveiled. It's almost an exact likeness, with the mullet, the moustache, the glasses, and of course, the armor.

Along with the new skin is a new map called The Arena, which is the map that was displayed in the minute long clip. The new Arena map is a recreation of Dr Disrespect's Champions Club. There's retro arcade areas, statues of Doc, and red Lamborghinis on display among plenty of other additions. Dr Disrespect's Arena map is now playable, and his skin is out for purchase too. It costs $20 or 2,000 Rogue Bucks, and the bundle is a legendary skin for the Rogue Character Dallas.

This isn't the first time that Rogue Company has done a collaboration with a prominent gaming influencer. In late September, it was announced that 100 Thieves would be doing a similar collaboration. Nadeshot and the Esports organization announced four 100 Thieves Rogue Character skins and an entire host of weapons skins based on the team's logos and colors.

Dr Disrespect's collaboration may come as a surprise to some though, as it is still unclear where his case stands with Twitch. It wasn't long ago that Dr Disrespect gave some hints as to why he believes he was banned. Ninja also recently chimed in and gave his own thoughts on what Dr Disrespect might really know about his ban. Either way, it's hard to tell where Dr Disrespect's Twitch case might go, and how having character skins might affect Rogue Company on Twitch. After all, it would be odd to have a banned streamer paraded in a game all over Twitch.