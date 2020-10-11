Ninja believes Dr Disrespect knows why he was banned from Twitch

The reason behind Dr Disrespect's ban from Twitch has been unclear since it all began back in June of 2020. There have been all kinds of coverage on the topic, and yet no concrete reasoning behind the ban as far as everyone knows. Since then, Dr Disrespect has been streaming on YouTube, and he allegedly continues to fight against Twitch in a legal battle.

It was only recently that Dr Disrespect might have hinted at why he was banned in response to one of his viewer donations. He used an analogy of cadets replacing a Master Chief in the military as a connection to why Dr Disrespect may have been banned from Twitch.

Ninja believes Dr Disrespect knows the cause of his Twitch ban

(Image Credit: Dr Disrespect/YouTube)

Many streamers have stayed relatively quiet on the subject. There isn't a whole lot to say, and they likely don't want to speculate too much on his ban. Plus, the reason for the ban is still shrouded in mystery to this day. The community has differing reports of whether Dr Disrespect received the reason for his ban in the first place.

Ninja, however, recently stated what his thoughts are on Dr Disrespect's Twitch ban, and made it very clear that he believes Doc knows exactly why he was banned. In a quote from Ninja's stream, which was transcribed on Dexerto, Ninja stated:

But, a full ban, I feel like you have to know what you did. It sucks, man. But also, he’s kicking *ss and taking names over on YouTube… this isn’t some political bullsh*t, I can tell you that right now. Something happened. He did something ban-worthy.

Ninja's take on the situation is certainly interesting. The main take away is that he claimed that Dr Disrespect must have done something ban-worthy. That claim in and of itself would go against the cadet analogy that Dr Disrespect had used recently.

This becomes more convoluted when the idea of the cadets is expanded on. Allegedly, the ban came from top Twitch executives, and the ban was meant as a way to get rid of Dr Disrespect to drop the massive contract. That would give them room to sign 3 new 'cadets', 2 of which may have been Shroud and Ninja himself.

It's incredibly hard to say what the real story is here. Obviously, no one can confirm if Dr Disrespect's cadet story is real, and no one can confirm if Ninja is right and Dr Disrespect did something ban-worthy. Hopefully, some concrete claims are made soon.