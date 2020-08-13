The saga between Guy "DrDisrespect" Beahm and new third-person shooter Rogue Company continued on yesterday. If you missed it, the Doc previously went live with a sponsored stream for Rogue Company and immediately enjoyed the game's tactical style of shooting and playing of the objective. He also had good things to say about the various map designs, which he knows a thing or two about.

Before he was DrDisrespect, he was Guy Beahm, level designer for Sledgehammer Games. Working on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Beahm was responsible for creating several of the title's maps, including the popular map Solar. So when DrDisrespect approached Rogue Company about designing a map for the new shooter, the developers had to listen.

DrDisrespect makes his Rogue Company map public

After his sponsored stream for Rogue Company ended on Aug. 10, DrDisrespect tweeted at Rogue Company about possibly designing a map himself. The developers responded in kind, giving him 24 hours to complete the map's layout. Of course, in classic Two-Time fashion, the challenge was accepted with tenacious vigor.

It's go time.



I'm in. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) August 10, 2020

Less than 24 hours later, and DrDisrespect yet again tweeted at Rogue Company with his fully completed map called "The Arena". An homage to one of his many catch phrases, this map has a timeless three-lane design and various options for flanking or hitting the opposiding side head-on.

Obviously, the map is in its infant stage as of right now since 24 hours isn't a ton of time to design an entire playable area. However, it seems like the Rogue Company developers were impressed with Doc's work. They even offered him the tools to make the map "bigger than life" with a 3D model.

The flip phone battery charged.



I'll have it blocked out in a week.



Yaya — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) August 11, 2020

According to the tweet, DrDisrespect plans to have The Arena fully kitted out in a week's time. This is something the Doctor has experience with, as he also designed some 3D maps for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's popular Gunfight mode.

Whether or not DrDisrespect will meet the timeframe set out for him remains to be seen. However, if there's one thing you don't do in the online gaming community, it's bet against the Two-Time Streamer of the Year.