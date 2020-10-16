Yesterday, Dr Disrespect tweeted out a reveal video for his new skin in Rogue Company. The collaboration included a Dr Disrespect skin for Dallas, that reflects his likeness to an almost life-like degree. Furthermore, a map called The Arena is also available for everyone to play.

Now that the skin is available for everyone to purchase at $20, there's really no telling how many players will be running around Rogue Company as Dr Disrespect. That is great news for Dr Disrespect and his fans. However, it can make things complicated for Twitch, and Shroud believes it could lead to bans.

Can the Dr Disrespect Rogue Company skin risk Twitch bans?

(Image Credit: JordySloanBTC/Twitter)

Shroud was streaming when he began to talk about why the new Dr Disrespect skin could be complicated for Twitch, and even leaned towards the skin causing Twitch bans. According to Dexerto, who also broke down the clip, Shroud then responded to a viewer who asked why exactly the skin may cause bans. Dexerto quoted him saying:

I would say it’s only tricky in that one part, because it’s like, 100% his likeness, you know? It looks like him and everything. That’s why I said it’s a tricky question, right? If it was, like, a gun skin, that’s a little different. But it’s a full-on, whole body… That’s when it’s just like I don’t know.

Shroud sees no issue with The Arena map that was introduced along with the skin. The map has all kinds of references to Dr Disrespect, but it isn't his exact likeness. Issues start when the skin which is almost an exact likeness of Dr Disrespect is displayed on Twitch streams.

There has been no official confirmation on the Dr Disrespect skin and how it might affect Twitch streams. As far as anyone knows, it isn't against the rules to use that skin on a stream, but it's also a permanently banned streamer being promoted on Twitch's platform. It's possible that Twitch could even add in some new rules for this specific Dr Disrespect situation, which has happened before, when Nadeshot and Crimsix were forced to stream with Doc and didn't mute him.

Just like the entire Dr Disrespect and Twitch situation so far, what happens next is up in the air. Streamers will likely want to be careful using the skin until there is real proof or confirmation that it isn't against the rules.