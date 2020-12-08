"They should have delayed this game even more": Cyberpunk 2077 early reviews leave internet divided

Cyberpunk 2077's review embargo was lifted today, and it revealed a divide across outlets and users online.

A clip of Giant Bomb and their opinion on Cyberpunk 2077 has been circulating on Reddit in the last few hours. Jeff Gerstmann is one of the two guys in the clip who can be seen counting down as the clip begins. What they were counting down was the time until the review embargo was lifted for Cyberpunk 2077.

Giant Bomb's Cyberpunk 2077 opinion

According to many reviews right now, Cyberpunk 2077 is an undercooked game in terms of how buggy it is (Image Credit: CD Projekt Red)

After the counting stops, Jeff Gerstmann immediately blurts out what he's been thinking about Cyberpunk 2077:

"They should've delayed this game even more!"

Jeff Gerstmann was very clear on that opinion, and it looked like it was something that he has been itching to tell the public.

The clip continues, and Gerstmann struggles to put his feelings about Cyberpunk 2077 into words. He says:

"Oh I have such mixed feelings on my time with the game."

It was likely a jarring thing to hear for anyone waiting and listening to Gerstmann at the time.

So, why did Gerstmann say that the game should've been delayed even further? According to many of the reviews that are available on the internet right now, Cyberpunk 2077 is an undercooked game in terms of how buggy it is. Regardless of the many delays on the game and the eight years of development, bugs appear to be a plague, to some degree, in the game.

This sentiment and Giant Bomb's clip on Reddit have caused some split opinions across the board. One Reddit user said:

"Reading all the summaries of reviews and almost everyone agrees that the game is amazing BUT it's buggy as ****."

This is the standard view of the game after the lift on the embargo.

Many users weren't surprised by the mixed reactions online and even liked the fact that the game wasn't a ten out of ten across the board.

On the other hand, some users are very adamant about the success of Cyberpunk 2077.

"This is just one person's opinion, but Witcher 3 is perhaps my favorite game ever, so I've definitely been very hyped for Cyberpunk 2077."

One thing is for certain, there's going to be a lot of debate about the game in the coming week.