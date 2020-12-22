The best Cyberpunk 2077 cosplays you'll find on the Internet

Cyberpunk 2077 has inspired several cosplayers to deck up and make a fashion statement with their futuristic costumes.
While the game has been criticized by several, Cyberpunk 2077 stands as one of the most aesthetic pleasing games of all time. The visual pleasure that players derive from Cyberpunk 2077 cannot be matched by any game in the industry right now.
CDPR hosted a cosplay event just for their community, and cosplayers from all around the globe submitted their entries. Some of the best cosplay designs look like they've come straight out of Night City.
The best cosplayers in Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Contest
CDPR announced the finalists of the Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay on December 18th. Following this, several cosplayers posted their pictures on social media, and some of them even shared their design process.
They twelve finalists that are selected will then compete in the Grand Finale. These contestants will fight for the grand prize of $15K and a professional magazine-cover photoshoot.
The finalists for Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Contest are as follows:
Ketrin as V
Lady Lunacy as V
L ola Zieta as V
Stepanovz as Royce
Tingilya as Dum Dum
Larry Hastings as Royce
Props It Yourself as Trauma Team Soldier
Yugoro as Chromanticore model
Anna Ormeli as Lizzy Wizzy
Selina Engel as Entropism
Andy Valentine as V
Kody as Johnny Silverhand
The best Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayers on social media
Cosplaying Cyberpunk 2077 is not just about neon lights and gaudy apparel. The costume design in Cyberpunk 2077 is nuanced and defines the particular traits of a character in-game. Whether it's a loyal Nomad or a ruthless Corpo, Cyberpunk 2077 offers a range of ideas for cosplayers.
Following the contest, cosplayers and fans started posting some of their ideas on social media. Some of the cosplay photos posted on Reddit hinted at alternate endings for these characters in Cyberpunk 2077. Most of these costumes took a long time to design, and the make-up only adds to the illusion.
Cosplayer u/Dryoma_Anastasiya posted a picture in a tank top with rose tattoos and a side-shaved hairstyle that looked exactly like Judy Alvarez from Cyberpunk 2077.
Similarly, u/Sawakate posted a cosplay photo of herself draped in a classic black Corpo suit with black leather gloves. She dressed up like Meredith Stout from Cyberpunk 2077. The highlight of this design was definitely the dimly lit Corpo tag on the suit.
The following Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay ideas on Twitter deserve an honorable mention in this list.
