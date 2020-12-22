The best Cyberpunk 2077 cosplays you'll find on the Internet

Cyberpunk 2077 has inspired several cosplayers to deck up and make a fashion statement with their futuristic costumes.

While the game has been criticized by several, Cyberpunk 2077 stands as one of the most aesthetic pleasing games of all time. The visual pleasure that players derive from Cyberpunk 2077 cannot be matched by any game in the industry right now.

CDPR hosted a cosplay event just for their community, and cosplayers from all around the globe submitted their entries. Some of the best cosplay designs look like they've come straight out of Night City.

The best cosplayers in Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Contest

Image via Cyberpunk.net

CDPR announced the finalists of the Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay on December 18th. Following this, several cosplayers posted their pictures on social media, and some of them even shared their design process.

They twelve finalists that are selected will then compete in the Grand Finale. These contestants will fight for the grand prize of $15K and a professional magazine-cover photoshoot.

The finalists for Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Contest are as follows:

Image via Cyberpunk.net

Ketrin as V

Advertisement

Image via Cyberpunk.net

Lady Lunacy as V

Image via Cyberpunk.net

L ola Zieta as V

Image via Cyberpunk.net

Stepanovz as Royce

Image via Cyberpunk.net

Advertisement

Tingilya as Dum Dum

Image via Cyberpunk.net

Larry Hastings as Royce

Image via Cyberpunk.net

Props It Yourself as Trauma Team Soldier

Image via Cyberpunk.net

Yugoro as Chromanticore model

Image via Cyberpunk.net

Advertisement

Anna Ormeli as Lizzy Wizzy

Image via Cyberpunk.net

Selina Engel as Entropism

Image via Cyberpunk.net

Andy Valentine as V

Image via Cyberpunk.net

Kody as Johnny Silverhand

The best Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayers on social media

Cosplaying Cyberpunk 2077 is not just about neon lights and gaudy apparel. The costume design in Cyberpunk 2077 is nuanced and defines the particular traits of a character in-game. Whether it's a loyal Nomad or a ruthless Corpo, Cyberpunk 2077 offers a range of ideas for cosplayers.

Advertisement

Following the contest, cosplayers and fans started posting some of their ideas on social media. Some of the cosplay photos posted on Reddit hinted at alternate endings for these characters in Cyberpunk 2077. Most of these costumes took a long time to design, and the make-up only adds to the illusion.

Image via u/Dryoma_Anastasiya Reddit

Cosplayer u/Dryoma_Anastasiya posted a picture in a tank top with rose tattoos and a side-shaved hairstyle that looked exactly like Judy Alvarez from Cyberpunk 2077.

Image via u/Sawakate Reddi

Similarly, u/Sawakate posted a cosplay photo of herself draped in a classic black Corpo suit with black leather gloves. She dressed up like Meredith Stout from Cyberpunk 2077. The highlight of this design was definitely the dimly lit Corpo tag on the suit.

The following Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay ideas on Twitter deserve an honorable mention in this list.

Advertisement

Why does Judy look so happy, you ask?

She just pre-ordered a #Cyberpunk2077 cosplay 2021 calendar! pic.twitter.com/OyFiU6QpTb — Masha🦌 and Dancer🦌 and Prancer🦌 and Vixen🦌 (@mashapocalypse) December 21, 2020

Hey guys decided to create a new #cosplay account here. Starting.. Not with my most famous but latest one. A #wig and #makeupchallenge for #judyalvarez from #Cyberpunk2077 perfect opportunity to use my hair chalk again. Some Photoshop edit needed #Cyberpunk #cyberpunkcosplay pic.twitter.com/zJhZzrHtIx — Tenraiis_cosplay (@TenraiisC) December 19, 2020

A quick cyberpunk cosplay by me @nicstri_cosplay via /r/Cyberpunk by u/ nicstri_cosplay #cyberpunk #cyberpunk2077 #gaming pic.twitter.com/a3ZNjhjCKT — Cyberpunk 2077 - Game Of The Year (@cyberpunkig) December 17, 2020

Advertisement

I am almost sad the Bug with #dumdum following you everywhere was fixed already :D Did you let me live in your playthrough?



Cosplay Made and worn by me

Photo by Soulcatcher Photography#maelstrom #cyberpunk #cosplay #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/hMFUyqoD2v — Tingilya Cosplay (@TingilyaC) December 20, 2020

Related - How to complete the Violence Quest in Cyberpunk 2077