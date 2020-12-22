Create
New User posted their first comment
The best Cyberpunk 2077 cosplays you'll find on the Internet

Image via Sportskeeda
Dipanjan Dey
ANALYST
Modified 22 Dec 2020, 21:04 IST
Feature
Cyberpunk 2077 has inspired several cosplayers to deck up and make a fashion statement with their futuristic costumes. 

While the game has been criticized by several, Cyberpunk 2077 stands as one of the most aesthetic pleasing games of all time. The visual pleasure that players derive from Cyberpunk 2077 cannot be matched by any game in the industry right now.

CDPR hosted a cosplay event just for their community, and cosplayers from all around the globe submitted their entries. Some of the best cosplay designs look like they've come straight out of Night City.

The best cosplayers in Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Contest

Image via Cyberpunk.net
CDPR announced the finalists of the Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay on December 18th. Following this, several cosplayers posted their pictures on social media, and some of them even shared their design process.

They twelve finalists that are selected will then compete in the Grand Finale. These contestants will fight for the grand prize of $15K and a professional magazine-cover photoshoot.

The finalists for Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Contest are as follows:

Image via Cyberpunk.net
Ketrin as V

Image via Cyberpunk.net
Lady Lunacy as V

Image via Cyberpunk.net
L ola Zieta as V

Image via Cyberpunk.net
Stepanovz as Royce

Image via Cyberpunk.net
Tingilya as Dum Dum

Image via Cyberpunk.net
Larry Hastings as Royce

Image via Cyberpunk.net
Props It Yourself as Trauma Team Soldier 

Image via Cyberpunk.net
Yugoro as Chromanticore model

Image via Cyberpunk.net
Anna Ormeli as Lizzy Wizzy

Image via Cyberpunk.net
Selina Engel as Entropism 

Image via Cyberpunk.net
Andy Valentine as V

Image via Cyberpunk.net
Kody as Johnny Silverhand 

The best Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayers on social media

Cosplaying Cyberpunk 2077 is not just about neon lights and gaudy apparel. The costume design in Cyberpunk 2077 is nuanced and defines the particular traits of a character in-game. Whether it's a loyal Nomad or a ruthless Corpo, Cyberpunk 2077 offers a range of ideas for cosplayers.

Following the contest, cosplayers and fans started posting some of their ideas on social media. Some of the cosplay photos posted on Reddit hinted at alternate endings for these characters in Cyberpunk 2077. Most of these costumes took a long time to design, and the make-up only adds to the illusion. 

Image via u/Dryoma_Anastasiya Reddit
Image via u/Dryoma_Anastasiya Reddit

Cosplayer u/Dryoma_Anastasiya posted a picture in a tank top with rose tattoos and a side-shaved hairstyle that looked exactly like Judy Alvarez from Cyberpunk 2077. 

Image via u/Sawakate Reddi
Image via u/Sawakate Reddi

Similarly, u/Sawakate posted a cosplay photo of herself draped in a classic black Corpo suit with black leather gloves. She dressed up like Meredith Stout from Cyberpunk 2077. The highlight of this design was definitely the dimly lit Corpo tag on the suit. 

The following Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay ideas on Twitter deserve an honorable mention in this list.

Published 22 Dec 2020, 21:04 IST
Cyberpunk 2077
