The Violence Quest in Cyberpunk 2077 can be a tricky mission as players will need to spy on someone inside a club.

While rallying through Night City, the protagonist V receives a message from an anonymous entity. This marks the beginning of the Violence Quest in Cyberpunk 2077.

The Violence Quest requires V to complete specific tasks. Hence, players have to remember that this message will automatically will be saved in the phone inventory. Players can complete the Violence Quest in Cyberpunk 2077 whenever it is convenient.

How to complete the Violence Quest in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has several references alluding to icons of popular culture. The Violence Quest in Cyberpunk 2077 features Canadian musician Claire Elise Boucher, known as Lizzy Wizzy in-game.

The Violence Quest in Cyberpunk 2077 is a side quest. However, there comes a point where players have to decide whether they are going to lie or be honest. This is where most players take the wrong turn.

The Violence Quest in Cyberpunk 2077 starts with a message, "Let's meet. No-tell Motel. Room 210." This cryptic message piques V's curiosity. Responding to this message usually will not fetch any replies. Thus, players need to go ahead to find the No-tell Motel.

Players will find Lizzy Wizzy, one of the most popular musicians in Night City. During their brief conversation, Lizzy mentions that she plans to keep her identity private. She also mentions to V that she is in trouble and needs a bit of assistance.

Lizzy Wizzy mentions that she fell in love with a man named Liam Northam. She mentions that Liam has been cheating on her, and this is why she needs V's help.

V is tasked with a spying mission that requires following Liam. Lizzy Wizzy wants specific details from about Liam from V; such as recordings, pictures, and anything that proves Liam's infidelity.

After this, players will need to go to Riot in the evening to find out what Liam is upto. After getting inside the club, players will have to scour around to get access to the VIP Room.

Players will discover that Liam is indeed cheating, and will have to collect the security footage for Lizzy Wizzy. From the footage, V discovers that Liam wants to make a copy version of Lizzy Wizzy as backup.

Finally ran into Lizzy Wizzy (@Grimezsz) and photo mode in @CyberpunkGame is unreal. pic.twitter.com/wnWTtyXxJj — Saul (@Shroud760) December 17, 2020

Players will also have a little interaction with Johnny Silverhand regarding about Liam's infidelity. Upon submitting the evidence, Lizzy asks what Liam is upto.

Players can choose to tell her the truth about the Relic, which Liam plans to use on Lizzy. Alternatively, they can choose to tell her that the affair is real, which is what she wants to hear. However, if players choose to inform her about the Relic, they will get a bonus reward on the fee.

This is how players can complete the Violence Quest in Cyberpunk 2077. It is important that players choose to tell the truth as it will add bonus credits with the payment.